2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
News 12
Rally to change New York state prison system held by incarceration advocates, former inmates
Incarceration advocates, former inmates and the friends and family of current inmates rallied outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office in Manhattan on Monday, calling for changes to the state’s prison system. Ralliers are demanding changes to the prison system to further protect basic human rights that they are saying...
News 12
Calls grow for Amazon to address privacy, safety concerns following Turn To Tara investigation
There are growing calls for Amazon to address privacy and safety concerns after a Turn To Tara investigation exposed vulnerabilities with its newest delivery service, Key For Business. The service allows drivers to enter people's homes without a key. Oscar Gilcrest, a Yonkers building superintendent, claims he witnessed a worker...
Bramson will not seek reelection for mayor of New Rochelle
Bramson has served 18 years as mayor and was a member of the City Council for 10 years prior to that.
Nonprofit to turn abandoned Paterson library into community resource center
An abandoned library in Paterson will soon be getting a new life in an effort to help the community.
Black Opportunities group hands out 500 turkeys to Bronx families
The organization Black Opportunities, also the founders of Black Lives Matter Greater New York, held a turkey giveaway Sunday ahead of Thanksgiving.
Increase in evictions, homelessness inspires Monmouth County orgs to team up and help
Family Promise and Lunch Break are helping people like Danielle Gerbasi with not only everyday necessities, but also the education and support to get into a new home.
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy in February.
Former bus monitor crashes into 3 school buildings in Ulster County
Authorities say a former bus monitor for the district crashed his car into the high school, middle school and administrative building with police in tow.
Passaic County expungement clinic helps people with criminal records get fresh start
Attorneys volunteered their time to meet with those looking to move past previous convictions.
'A holiday miracle.' Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire
News 12 Connecticut first reported on the health care worker a year ago when her condo tucked away at the end of Woodmont Avenue was gutted by fire.
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
Police: Newburgh man arrested for September homicide
A monthslong investigation into a homicide in the City of Newburgh has led to an arrest.
‘He needs help.’ Mother says Suffolk man arrested for threatening synagogues struggles with mental illness
Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Aquebogue, before midnight Friday in Penn Station.
FDNY: 4 injured in 2-alarm fire in East New York
Four people were injured in a two-alarm fire in East New York on Saturday.
Police: Grinch on the loose after stealing Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay
Police are searching for a holiday "Grinch" who stole an Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay Monday.
Hudson Valley cheerleaders perform at Disney
The teens were chosen based on their performance at a cheerleading summer camp.
News 12
Power outages persist in parts of Monmouth County
Hundreds of households in Monmouth County are still without power for a second day. A little more than 200 customers in JCP&L’s footprint remained without power as of 11 p.m. Monday. This is down significantly from the nearly 30,000 that were without power Monday morning. Officials say a high-voltage...
Rockland barber gives back with free haircuts
Lifelong Rocklander Jamahl Siler cut more than 30 people's hair earlier this week for free - no questions asked - at the barbershop he works at called "Hair Right Here" in Nanuet.
14 people left homeless following fire in Chestnut Ridge
Fire officials say crews responded to flames at a house on Chestnut Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m.
News 12
Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville
A lynx that was captured in a Central Islip neighborhood after it roamed around for several days has a new home this morning. The lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve. After being captured by the Suffolk County Police Department, the lynx was originally transferred...
