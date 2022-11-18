Read full article on original website
IGN
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Official PC Launch Trailer
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PC. Check out the action-packed launch trailer and get ready to join Miles on his adventure. Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
epicstream.com
Tom Holland's Deleted Venom Cameo Explained by New Rumor
Prior to the release of Venom back in 2018, there were rumors that Tom Holland was going to make a cameo appearance in the film. While none of the people involved have confirmed that there were such plans, it still remains to be a well-known rumor amongst the fandom and now a new report has shed some light on why the alleged plan did not end up happening.
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry
Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
Sonic The Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka has been arrested
Yuji Naka, the former head of Sonic Team and one of the co-creators of Sonic the Hedgehog series has reportedly been arrested in Japan by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, in connection with insider trading charges (thanks, Kotaku). According to a report from FNN (translated via Google), Naka, 57,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
‘Black Panther’: Why Namor May Never Get a Standalone Movie Following His MCU Debut in ‘Wakanda Forever’
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ villain Namor’s arrival was kind of teased in ‘Avengers: Endgame.'
Polygon
You aren’t ready for how good Marvel’s new Doctor Strange comic looks
While the movie version of Doctor Strange made a big 2022 return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a Sam Raimi film that briefly turned him into an animated corpse, the comic book version of the character has spent the last few months as a much less lively cadaver. That’s because he’s been dead. Clea, Stephen Strange’s estranged partner, has taken over as Sorceress Supreme in his stead, and she’s managing just fine, thank you.
Gizmodo
Maybe James Cameron Won't Make 5 Avatar Movies After All
How many Avatar movies does one person need in a single lifetime? For years—pretty much since the film debuted in 2009, becoming the highest-grossing movie in the world—that number was five, according to director James Cameron. Now, he seems to be hedging his bets on his giant, lanky blue cat people.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ fans have thoughts on who the threequel’s female lead could be
A purported casting sheet for the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie says that producers are looking for a woman to play a villain. It says: “Female, 30s-50s, lead. A foe to Deadpool and Wolverine.” This set off some rampant speculation of who it could be, and boy do people have opinion.
ComicBook
Ghost Rider Rides a SHIELD Helicarrier In Marvel's New Avengers Preview
Jason Aaron's years-long run on Avengers will soon come to an end, and the writer is pulling out all the stops for his finale. In Marvel's latest preview for Avengers Forever #11, the writer has Robbie Reyes possess an interdimensional SHIELD Helicarrier, in one of the Spirit of Vengeance's most tremendous feats yet.
Marvel cancels upcoming Spider-Man project, says insider
A number of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows, including Spider-Man: Freshman Year, might be in trouble following reports of layoffs inside one of its studios. Spider-Man: Freshman Year is theorised to be set in a different reality where the hero isn't yet an Avenger and is grappling with his powers as well as all of the stress of being a high-schooler. Its animated style aims to "celebrate the character's early comic book roots" and while the castings for Peter Parker, May Parker, Norman Osborn, Doc Ock and Doctor Strange haven't been announced, Charlie Cox is confirmed to be reprising his role as Daredevil.
Warzone 2.0 players praise 'incredible' proximity chat feature
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is out now, and the game has been playing very differently to its predecessor for one big reason. And no, I’m not talking about the DMZ mode or the tactical nuke. No, players have instead been discovering the joys of proximity chat - the...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Namor’s MCU arrival was ‘revealed’ in Avengers: Endgame scene
A seemingly disposable line from Avengers: Endgame spoiled the arrival of Black Panther 2’s villain, it has emerged.Tenoch Huerta will play Namor in Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is in cinemas from Friday (11 November).The character, the king of an underwater city named Talokan, serves as the film’s primary antagonist, which may not come as a surprise if you detected a certain interaction in the 2019 Avengers film.The dialogue arrived early on in the film, around the 26-minute mark, during a scene in which those who survived Thanos’s destructive finger-snap discuss what is happening in their...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Where the Sequel’s Box Office Drop Ranks in the MCU Universe
While some expected Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to earn $70 million or more in its second weekend, the sequel nevertheless held better than any Marvel Cinematic Universe title released in the COVID-19 pandemic era in terms of its percentage drop. Wakanda Forever, from Marvel Studios and Disney, grossed an estimated $67.3 million domestically over the Nov. 18-20 frame, a 63 percent decline from its opening weekend haul of $181 million. (One major difference between the sequel and the first film — it runs two hours and 41 minutes, roughly 30 minutes longer than the 2018 pic.)More from The Hollywood...
