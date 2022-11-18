Read full article on original website
Alabama correctional officer suffers broken jaw from assault by inmate, ADOC says
An Alabama Department of Corrections officer suffered a broken jaw from an assault by an inmate on Friday, the ADOC said. The assault took place at Limestone Correctional Facility. According to the ADOC, correctional officer Ernest Sterling observed inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm. When Sterling entered Madison’s cell to intervene, Madison struck him several times in the head with a serving tray.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
Alabama police departments struggle to retain and hire officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police departments across the country are struggling with widespread staffing problems and Alabama is no exception. Paul Irwin, president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, says retaining and recruiting officers has become increasingly difficult at every department. “Until we get enough officers on the...
Alabama man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found "unresponsive" in his cell earlier this week.
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
5 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you want to discover some new restaurants, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabamians have until May 3rd of 2023 to get a STAR ID, the new real ID for driver’s licenses in Alabama to fly on commercial planes. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) official says you must carry an unexpired passport to get on a plane in the U.S. if you do not have the STAR ID.
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
Alabama school district A-F report card grades are posted. See your rank from 1 to 145.
Alabama school grades, released today, reveal the statewide impact of the pandemic on students, with report card grades mostly down at the district and school level, though some bright spots are evident. The statewide grade of Alabama public schools remains an 84, a ‘B’. The way scores are calculated for...
Alabama among states where candidates pushing election conspiracy theories won
Incoming Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen’s decision to withdraw Alabama from a voter information database was criticized by outgoing Secretary John Merrill. Allen claims it’s a matter of privacy, while Merrill says the data sharing system reduced voter fraud. Alabama’s new Secretary of State campaigned on issues like doing away with curbside voting, mail-in ballots, and no-excuse absentee voting. His actions were singled by the Associated Press on a list of election conspiracy theorists who won their elections, while voters rejected others.
Alabama officials remind hunters of Chronic Wasting Disease sampling weekends
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is reminding hunters in Lauderdale and Colbert County of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing this weekend.
Largest no-kill dog shelter opens in Alabama
Alabama is now the home of the biggest no-kill dog rescue facility in the nation. The new Big Dog Ranch Rescue Facility used to be a holding facility for racing Greyhounds. The 100-acre facility is predicted to be able to save 10,000 dogs per year once it’s fully remodeled. The three buildings are already full with a waitlist of over 300 dogs.
Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight
The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
