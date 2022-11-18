Read full article on original website
Derrick White playing with Celtics' second unit on Monday night
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is not starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. White will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was named Monday's starting guard. In 23.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to produce 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 11/22/22: How Do We Account for Injured Superstars?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) active on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo will suit up on Monday night despite dealing with left calf tightness. In 33.1 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 29.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and...
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in Week 11, but behind Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in the team's Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but will reportedly play behind teammate Tony Pollard, Tom Pelissero reports. What It Means:. According to Pelissero, the plan this week is for Tony Pollard to operate as the primary back...
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
Gary Trent Jr. (illness) not listed on Toronto's Wednesday injury report
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. After a three game absence with an illness, Trent Jr. is on track to return on Wednesday. In 20.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Trent Jr. to score 17.1 FanDuel points against a Nets' team allowing 43.4 FanDuel points to shooting guards per game this season.
Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Monday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Monday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his fourth start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with elbow soreness. In 35.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 36.0 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 21.6...
Golden State's Anthony Lamb starting for Andrew Wiggins (foot) on Monday night
Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb is starting in Monday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will make his second start this season after Andrew Wiggins was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lamb to score 29.2 FanDuel points. Lamb's projection...
Bam Adebayo (knee) active for Heat's Monday matchup
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Adebayo will be active for the second part of Miami's back-to-back. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Adebayo to score 41.5 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 19.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.
Hawks starting AJ Griffin for inactive De'Andre Hunter (illness) on Monday
Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin is starting in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Griffin will make his first career start after De'Andre Hunter was held out with an illness. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Griffin to score 23.1 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis continues to deal with lower back soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect Davis to play 34.2 minutes against the Suns. Davis'...
Spurs starting Keldon Johnson for inactive Devin Vassell (ankle) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will make his return after he was held out one game with ankle soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 22.4 points,...
Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith for inactive Andrew Nembhard (knee) on Monday
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith is starting in Monday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Nesmith will make his fifth start this season after Andrew Nembhard was ruled out on Monday night. In 25.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Nesmith's projection includes 9.3 points,...
Jalen Williams playing off Thunder's bench on Monday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is not starting in Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Williams will play a bench role on Monday night after the Thunder picked Kenrich Williams as Monday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 289.4 minutes this season, Williams is producing 0.81 FanDuel points...
Shaedon Sharpe starting for Portland on Monday in place of injured Damian Lillard (leg)
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is in the starting lineup for Monday's game aginst the Milwaukee Bucks. Sharpe will get the start on Monday with Damian Lillard sidelined with a leg injury. Our models expect Sharpe to play 28.8 minutes against the Bucks. Sharpe's Monday projection includes 11.7...
Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
Zion Williamson (foot) starting in Pelicans' Monday lineup for inactive Trey Murphy (foot)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (foot) is starting in Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Williamson will be active on Monday night after the Pelicans' star missed three games with a right foot contusion. In 34.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williamson to score 40.5 FanDuel points. Williamson's...
Warriors starting Kevon Looney (hand) on Monday night
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (hand) is starting in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney will start at the five despite being originally listed as questionable with a hand ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Looney to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Looney's projection includes 7.1...
