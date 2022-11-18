ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Send your letters to Santa in Salem

There’s a place in Salem for kids to mail their wishes to Santa Claus. The Salem Parks & Recreation Department announced that the Jolly Old Elf has placed a special Letters to Santa mailbox inside the Salem Parks Office, located at 2222 Oak Street. The mailbox, easily identified by...
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtae.com

Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 21st

Vindicator file photo / November 15, 1987 | Tom Stofac, president of the Austintown Optimist Club, presented the sweepstakes trophy to Audrey Chang of Warren John F. Kenney High School after the JFK team won first place at the Austintown Fitch meet 35 years ago. Individual event winners were, seated from left, Susie Gysegem, Howland; Marie Sesta, JFK; Connie Bertilacci, Fitch; Anne Moliterno, Fitch; standing, Scott Benaglio, JFK; Bob Segall, Howland, Bob Hohman, Louisville; Erick LaSher, JFK, and Tony Cantelmo, JFK.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County Children Services celebrate National Adoption Day

Trumbull County Children Services (TCCS) celebrated National Adoption Day on Nov. 19 with several families at the Cortland Roller Rink. Seventeen families were recognized for finalizing their adoption over the past year. Twenty-three kids were adopted by parents and for many like, Audrey Vaughn, their decision to adopt comes from their commitment to uplifting society's most vulnerable.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Local bikers give back at fourth annual turkey trot

Several motorcycle clubs around the valley came together for Bear's 4th Annual Turkey Trot, helping families in need at the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley (RMMV) have a proper thanksgiving feast. This is the fourth year of the donation and Tony "Bear" Landis, director of the trot, says giving back...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
27 First News

West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional Final

West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional …. With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2 Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic …. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month

The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
CANFIELD, OH

