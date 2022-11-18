Read full article on original website
Warren Family Mission to host first in-person Thanksgiving dinner since 2019
The Warren Family Mission extends its holiday greetings as it enters the season of giving by hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner in person for the first time since 2019. The dinner is free and open to the public and will last from noon until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at 155 Tod Ave, NW in Warren.
A hero’s goodbye: Procession brings local firefighter to final resting place
(WKBN) – Trumbull County fire departments came together on Monday to remember a brother. His death wasn’t in the line of duty, but he was honored for his service. Niles firefighter Tommy Harkelrode passed away last week. His casket was loaded onto the back of Engine Number 8 by Niles firefighters.
Send your letters to Santa in Salem
There’s a place in Salem for kids to mail their wishes to Santa Claus. The Salem Parks & Recreation Department announced that the Jolly Old Elf has placed a special Letters to Santa mailbox inside the Salem Parks Office, located at 2222 Oak Street. The mailbox, easily identified by...
Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
Hermitage uses social media to promote shopping local on Small Business Saturday
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- The city of Hermitage has started its first ever Small Business Saturday, ”Shop Small” campaign this month. On the city’s Facebook page, they’ve been promoting businesses that have deals running on Saturday. The city’s community events director Jessica Gotch says the city has not done anything for Small Business Saturday in a […]
eXp Realty to celebrate opening of Boardman office with ribbon cutting ceremony
Wendy Perez and her team at eXp Realty, a real estate brokerage subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc., will celebrate the opening of a new office in Boardman with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 29 at 11:00 a.m. The new office will be located at 6715 Tippecanoe Road...
Mural commemorating passage of 19th Amendment on display at Youngstown YMCA
A mural commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women in the United States the right to vote, will be on display at the YMCA of Youngstown until the end of November. Local artist and senior partner of Johnson and Johnson Firm, Attorney Nils Paul Johnson Jr. utilized...
Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
Youngstown community gives away hundreds of winter coats
The Youngstown community gave away over 600 winter coats and 400 pairs of boots on Saturday.
Years Ago | November 21st
Vindicator file photo / November 15, 1987 | Tom Stofac, president of the Austintown Optimist Club, presented the sweepstakes trophy to Audrey Chang of Warren John F. Kenney High School after the JFK team won first place at the Austintown Fitch meet 35 years ago. Individual event winners were, seated from left, Susie Gysegem, Howland; Marie Sesta, JFK; Connie Bertilacci, Fitch; Anne Moliterno, Fitch; standing, Scott Benaglio, JFK; Bob Segall, Howland, Bob Hohman, Louisville; Erick LaSher, JFK, and Tony Cantelmo, JFK.
Trumbull County Children Services celebrate National Adoption Day
Trumbull County Children Services (TCCS) celebrated National Adoption Day on Nov. 19 with several families at the Cortland Roller Rink. Seventeen families were recognized for finalizing their adoption over the past year. Twenty-three kids were adopted by parents and for many like, Audrey Vaughn, their decision to adopt comes from their commitment to uplifting society's most vulnerable.
Local bikers give back at fourth annual turkey trot
Several motorcycle clubs around the valley came together for Bear's 4th Annual Turkey Trot, helping families in need at the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley (RMMV) have a proper thanksgiving feast. This is the fourth year of the donation and Tony "Bear" Landis, director of the trot, says giving back...
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional Final
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional …. With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2 Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic …. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Youngstown...
Black bear spotted wandering around Ashtabula County
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 8 there is an active, young black bear wandering around Ashtabula County.
Organization, community clean up Warren streets
A community cleanup happened Saturday in Warren.
Local church holding food giveaway, other services for community
This Saturday the church will be holding a free food giveaway.
Trumbull safety forces collect 4 tons of food for the needy
People stepped up “in a big way” to a call for them to help feed the needy in Trumbull County, according to Sergeant Erik A. Golias of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Warren Post. Assistant Post Commander Golias reported over the weekend that between all five collection...
Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month
The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
