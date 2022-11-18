Read full article on original website
PPB: Half of shootings in Portland are gang-related
At least two teenagers were shot in Portland over the weekend in separate incidents that PPB says might be gang-related.
Two teens shot, injured in separate shootings over the weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau descended on the Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening. They were investigating a shooting near Northeast 133rd and Sandy. A 15-year-old boy had been hit by the gunfire and badly hurt. Approximately 24 hours later, police say, another teen was shot....
KTVZ
‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
kptv.com
Clackamas County murder suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Washington
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man wanted in connection with a double murder in Clackamas County has been located after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Washington last week, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Kaythan “Mar Mar” Tenry, 19, was wanted for the Oct....
Arrest made in 2019 Portland murder, trial scheduled
The suspect in the 2019 fatal shooting of Quincy Gill is going to trial in December.
kptv.com
Grand jury finds Salem police officer justified in using deadly force on robbery suspects
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, a Marion County Grand Jury unanimously found that a Salem police officer was justified in using deadly physical force against three people on November 12, 2022, when he returned fire after being shot at, during a chase of robbery suspects. The incident began at...
KATU.com
Man sentenced to two years in prison for shooting at a street racing event
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of opening fire during a street racing event was sentenced to 2 years in prison. In March, police received calls about gunfire during the event on marine drive. Adrian Ramirez faced charges including attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Hospitals...
3 youths arrested after Portland pot shop burglaries
Three teens, 14 and 15 years old, were arrested following what Portland police called a crime spree targeting marijuana dispensaries in the early hours of Monday.
kptv.com
Teenage girl injured in N Portland shooting, neighbor says he’s weary of violence
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenage girl was injured in a north Portland shooting Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 8 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on reports of a victim, a 17 or 18-year-old girl, with a gunshot wound.
KGW
Portland pastor calls for increased youth mentorship after weekend of violence
Two teens were injured by gunfire in NE Portland over the weekend. Highland Christian Center Senior Pastor Shon Neyland said the community needs to take action.
kptv.com
Vancouver porch pirate flees crime on scooter
VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - After someone stole a package from John Withers’ porch, he took to social media to let his neighbors know about what happened. He says it wasn’t long before other comments started coming in expressing they had also been victimized. Unsurprising, as the Washington County...
1 person dead after shooting at Embassy Suites hotel near airport, Port of Portland police say
One person was killed in a shooting at a hotel near the Portland International Airport on Saturday night, according to the Port of Portland Police. The port’s police department have released no details, only confirming to The Oregonian/OregonLive that one victim died at the Embassy Suites hotel at 7900 N.E. Airport Way.
KATU.com
Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
Officials: Elderly woman pulled from car after crashing into Vancouver building
An elderly woman needed to be pulled from her car after crashing the vehicle into a building Monday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.
Armed robbery, reckless driver lead to shooting by PPB
A reckless driver in a vehicle suspected of being involved in an armed robbery was shot by Portland police after a confrontation in a Southeast Portland church parking lot, officials said Saturday.
One person shot at Embassy Suites Hotel at Portland Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the Portland Airport wounded one person on Saturday night. There is no word on their condition. The Port of Portland says one to three suspects took off from the scene, which falls within the jurisdiction of airport police.
kptv.com
Portland LGBTQ+ community reacts after deadly Colorado Springs mass shooting
A Vancouver-based children’s learning brand is now on the small screen thanks to the company behind the Muppets and Apple TV Plus!. Shauna Parsons found a local charcuterie board expert who had some great ideas that anyone can pull off this holiday season. Trap Kitchen PDX hands out free...
15-year-old boy injured in NE Portland shooting
A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot in Northeast Portland’s Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening, according to a news release from Portland police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue at 5:12 p.m. Friday to find a...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington Man Seriously Injured After Being Shot in Duck Hunting Incident in Cathlamet
CATHLAMET, WA - A 53-year-old man from Cowlitz County, WA was seriously injured after being accidently shot while duck hunting over the weekend in Cathlamet at Elochoman Slough, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police. Wahkiakum County Emergency Management Services and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife...
KATU.com
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Gresham, took cash from deli
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning. Police were called to a deli in the 16200 block of Northeast Halsey just after 11:00 a.m. The suspect is a Hispanic or white male, around 6’ tall. He was wearing...
