Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Harrisburg’s Jackson House restaurant marks its 40th year with a surprise celebration
The Jackson House, located at 1004 N. Sixth St. in Harrisburg, has been a landmark to residents of central Pennsylvania for many years. Forty of them, in fact. That’s why family and friends of owner Dave Kegris decided to surprise him on Monday morning by sneaking in and decorating the restaurant to await his arrival.
abc27.com
Penn State Health introduces new four-legged employee
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health Children’s Hospital has a new “Captain” at the helm of their ship. Captain, a golden retriever, will begin his job working in two outpatient clinics through the clinic’s facility dog program. He will help young patients at the orthopedics and neurophysiology pediatric specialty clinics located at 30 Hope Drive on the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus.
Reading’s Christmas on the Mountain to open for 31st season Friday
Now in its 31st year, the Hillside Playground has once again been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain,” the free to enter and free to park display, features over 5 million led lights, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations. The lights display underwent...
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County, Pa. plans to cut local library funding
One councilman opposed a women’s health class “because it was related to sexual matters.”. A borough in northern Lancaster County says it will no longer fund the local public library, citing its financial needs and concerns over whether the library aligns with the town’s “conservative values.”
Welcome center opens for planned 88,000-square-foot senior living facility
A senior living facility that is planning to open in Hampden Township this summer has opened a new welcome center. Legend at Silver Creek, a personal care and memory care residence is expected to open in July at 425 Lambs Gap Road. Kansas-based Legend Senior Living has opened a welcome...
Central Pa. credit union CEO named by American Banker as one of ‘The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions’
The president and CEO of a credit union based in Swatara Township has been selected by American Banker as one of “The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions, 2022.”. Belco Community Credit Union, president and CEO, Amey Sgrignoli has been named to the publication’s inaugural list.
Ted Lasso leaves billboard message for Christian Pulisic in Hershey ahead of World Cup
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Soccer fans in central Pennsylvania have their eyes set on the FIFA World Cup ahead of Team USA facing Wales on Monday. They will also get a glimpse of Captain America -- and it's not the Marvel superhero. Dauphin County native, Christian Pulisic, will be taking...
Gettysburg College cowers to media pressure over student project
Webster’s Dictionary defines liberal arts as “college or university studies (such as language, philosophy, literature, abstract science) intended to provide chiefly general knowledge and to develop general intellectual capacities (such as reason and judgement) as opposed to professional or vocational skills.”. Gettysburg College has long defined itself as...
abc27.com
Give Local York to return next spring
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials announced the return of Give Local York this spring. Give Local York is the biggest 24-hour give event in the county, helping hundreds of nonprofits. Registration for nonprofits participating next year is underway. The event will be held from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4,...
abc27.com
rabbittransit not operating on Thanksgiving in Harrisburg, surrounding areas
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – rabbittransit will not operate any service on Thursday, November 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All administrative offices will be closed including Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Harrisburg City, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York. All service will resume at its regularly scheduled...
Engineering firm goes from tenant to owner of central Pa. building
A York County architecture, engineering and design firm has purchased the building it calls home. Warehaus purchased its office space at 231 N. George St. in York on Oct. 27. The company was previously part of the Kinsley Enterprises family of companies. Two long-term employees, Troy Bankert and David Koratich took over ownership of the firm in April 2021.
Cumberland County business builds charcuterie boards that are ‘the life of the party’
Ali Grothe creates works of art through her new business Bella Graze Custom Charcuterie. Using cured meats, cheeses, fried fruits, vegetables and other items, Grothe crafts elaborate boards, boxes and tables for parties, ranging from birthdays and football tailgates to holiday gatherings. She recently launched the business as part of...
berkscountyliving.com
Inside The President’s House
Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
abc27.com
Colorado Springs shooting sends shockwaves through LGBTQ community
(WHTM) — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred thousands of miles from Central Pennsylvania, but the local community is hurting too. “A sense of anger and almost just a hopelessness, like what can you do to fix it? What drives these folks that go in and think they need to attack us,” said Barry Tonoff, marketing director at Brownstone Lounge.
Cookies from Cumberland County baker ‘taste as good as they look’: Best Eats
The love of all things sweet evolved into the shop Tanya Rhen opened in February 2012. She bakes and decorates all of the sugar cookies, and also accepts orders for other cookies including peanut butter blossoms, chocolate chip, oatmeal and sand tarts. Rhen also creates custom cookies for events such...
Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway
Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
Hi-tech research pinpoints where Lincoln stood while delivering his Gettysburg Address
Hundreds of people passing through the National Cemetery in Gettysburg at around 2:00 p.m. on Remembrance Day, 2022 (Nov.19) were curious what a small group of people were doing with a spool of red, white, and blue ribbon on both sides of the fence separating the National and Evergreen cemeteries.
Lancaster Farming
Christmas Tree Farm’s Wedding Venue Thrives With Constant Improvement
BERNVILLE, Pa. — When one of the Reinhart family’s daughters was getting married in 2016, they didn’t realize they needed to book wedding venues months to years in advance. So four months out, what did they do? Host the wedding in their pre-1850s barn. The photos were...
