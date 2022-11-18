ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Penn State Health introduces new four-legged employee

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health Children’s Hospital has a new “Captain” at the helm of their ship. Captain, a golden retriever, will begin his job working in two outpatient clinics through the clinic’s facility dog program. He will help young patients at the orthopedics and neurophysiology pediatric specialty clinics located at 30 Hope Drive on the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus.
HERSHEY, PA
Give Local York to return next spring

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials announced the return of Give Local York this spring. Give Local York is the biggest 24-hour give event in the county, helping hundreds of nonprofits. Registration for nonprofits participating next year is underway. The event will be held from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4,...
YORK, PA
rabbittransit not operating on Thanksgiving in Harrisburg, surrounding areas

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – rabbittransit will not operate any service on Thursday, November 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All administrative offices will be closed including Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Harrisburg City, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York. All service will resume at its regularly scheduled...
HARRISBURG, PA
Engineering firm goes from tenant to owner of central Pa. building

A York County architecture, engineering and design firm has purchased the building it calls home. Warehaus purchased its office space at 231 N. George St. in York on Oct. 27. The company was previously part of the Kinsley Enterprises family of companies. Two long-term employees, Troy Bankert and David Koratich took over ownership of the firm in April 2021.
YORK, PA
Inside The President’s House

Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
BERN TOWNSHIP, PA
Colorado Springs shooting sends shockwaves through LGBTQ community

(WHTM) — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred thousands of miles from Central Pennsylvania, but the local community is hurting too. “A sense of anger and almost just a hopelessness, like what can you do to fix it? What drives these folks that go in and think they need to attack us,” said Barry Tonoff, marketing director at Brownstone Lounge.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

