COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in the mass shooting of 22 people at a Colorado gay nightclub sought to change his name more than six years ago, according to public records. The request came months after he was apparently targeted by online bullying. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, who faces murder and hate crime charges, was known as Nicholas Brink until 2016. Just before his 16th birthday, he petitioned a Texas court to change his name, records show. Online court documents offered no official reason for the name change, which was first reported by The Washington Post. The paperwork was signed by his grandparents, the Post said. Months earlier, when he was 15, a website with photos of Brink targeted him with ridicule, The Post reported. Additionally, a YouTube account was opened in his name that included an animation titled “Asian homosexual gets molested.”

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 33 MINUTES AGO