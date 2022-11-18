ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

K-State Discusses Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Weekly Press Conference

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as No. 15 Kansas State hosts Kansas in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

K-State stays in Big 12 title game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — No. 19 Kansas State beat West Virginia 48-31 to move one win away from clinching a berth in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats finish the regular season at home next Saturday against Kansas. They are looking to join TCU in the title game Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas. Kansas State jumped ahead 14-0 a little more than three minutes into the game, thanks in part to Cincere Mason's 37-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Wildcats led 41-25 at halftime. Those were the most first-half points for Kansas State in 14 years. K-State's Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

K-State hosts Kansas Saturday

1) Following a 48-31 road win at West Virginia, Kansas State returns home to close out the 2022 regular season with the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown against in-state rival KU. The Wildcats can clinch a berth in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship with a win against the Jayhawks. The game will be televised nationally on FOX with a 7 p.m. kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
MANHATTAN, KS
KOEL 950 AM

Two Iowa Women to Be Honored Posthumously in Rose Parade

A pair of Iowa women will be honored at next year's Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California for their life-saving commitments to others. Emily Bohnsack (likeness on left above) of Wilton and Amanda Wilken (likeness above right) of West Des Moines, both had their lives end entirely too early. Both were killed in automobile accidents. Bohnsack in 2010, when she was 16, and Wilken in 2018, at age 23.
PASADENA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Little Apple Post

Longtime Kansas victims' advocate announces retirement

Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence. Joyce Grover, executive director of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Topeka, has announced she will retire in February after 11 years leading the organization. “In her time with KCSDV, Joyce has been a tireless advocate for victims and survivors of...
TOPEKA, KS
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Two IC business organizations to merge

Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

A cold and snowy Saturday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a frigid Saturday morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. In some spots, flurries are also outside the window. Temperatures this afternoon will only climb into the low to mid 20s with wind chills in the teens and 20s this afternoon. Wind chills below zero are possible late this afternoon and evening in some spots thanks to windy conditions, winds over 30 will be possible at times. Clouds and flurries will gradually clear during the mid-afternoon ushering in a partly cloudy sky. Saturday night we’ll have a partly cloudy sky, temperatures in the teens, single digits, and single digits below zero.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

City of IC encourages qualifying residents to apply for mortgage assistance

City of Iowa City officials are encouraging qualified residents to seek mortgage assistance through the state of Iowa. The assistance is available to qualified homeowners through the Iowa Finance Authority’s Iowa Homeowner Assistance Fund (IHAF) program. The program assists eligible homeowners in avoiding foreclosure by providing financial assistance with mortgage payments and related property expenses.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Fairfield Family Physician Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Last month, Fairfield resident Dr. Jim Buck was awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement award from the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP). Dr. Buck, the current Medical Director at Jefferson County Health Center, has been practicing medicine since he graduated from medical school at the University of Minnesota in 1979. He received his pre-med education from Harvard.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy