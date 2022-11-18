Read full article on original website
K-State Discusses Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Weekly Press Conference
Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as No. 15 Kansas State hosts Kansas in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
K-State stays in Big 12 title game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — No. 19 Kansas State beat West Virginia 48-31 to move one win away from clinching a berth in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats finish the regular season at home next Saturday against Kansas. They are looking to join TCU in the title game Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas. Kansas State jumped ahead 14-0 a little more than three minutes into the game, thanks in part to Cincere Mason's 37-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Wildcats led 41-25 at halftime. Those were the most first-half points for Kansas State in 14 years. K-State's Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.
K-State hosts Kansas Saturday
1) Following a 48-31 road win at West Virginia, Kansas State returns home to close out the 2022 regular season with the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown against in-state rival KU. The Wildcats can clinch a berth in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship with a win against the Jayhawks. The game will be televised nationally on FOX with a 7 p.m. kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Two Iowa Women to Be Honored Posthumously in Rose Parade
A pair of Iowa women will be honored at next year's Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California for their life-saving commitments to others. Emily Bohnsack (likeness on left above) of Wilton and Amanda Wilken (likeness above right) of West Des Moines, both had their lives end entirely too early. Both were killed in automobile accidents. Bohnsack in 2010, when she was 16, and Wilken in 2018, at age 23.
Raiders beat Bullpups to advance to first-ever state championship
As the final whistle sounded in Wamego on Friday night, a profound realization set in around the stadium. For the first time in school history, the Red Raiders would be playing for a state championship. This 33-16 win over McPherson was just the latest in a run of 12 straight...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
‘Out of the blue’: massage leads to cancer diagnosis for Cedar Rapids woman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman says she is alive right now in part thanks to a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day.
Longtime Kansas victims' advocate announces retirement
Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence. Joyce Grover, executive director of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Topeka, has announced she will retire in February after 11 years leading the organization. “In her time with KCSDV, Joyce has been a tireless advocate for victims and survivors of...
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
Two IC business organizations to merge
Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
Kansas woman dies after ejected in rollover crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Alexis Brianna Ward, 22, Topeka, westbound on U.S. 24. Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected. The car...
Trial set for teen suspect in Iowa teacher’s death
The trial of a 17-year-old Fairfield teenager accused of killing a teacher is set to start May 15, 2023, in Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, according to court documents.
Cedar Rapids Scene Is Something Straight Out Of Grand Theft Auto [WATCH]
A strange sight in Cedar Rapids is making the rounds on social media. After watching .0005 seconds of this video, I had a feeling that the people in it could only be from Iowa. And I was right!. On Friday, November 18th Brandt Wieser shared a video that proved that...
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
A cold and snowy Saturday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a frigid Saturday morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. In some spots, flurries are also outside the window. Temperatures this afternoon will only climb into the low to mid 20s with wind chills in the teens and 20s this afternoon. Wind chills below zero are possible late this afternoon and evening in some spots thanks to windy conditions, winds over 30 will be possible at times. Clouds and flurries will gradually clear during the mid-afternoon ushering in a partly cloudy sky. Saturday night we’ll have a partly cloudy sky, temperatures in the teens, single digits, and single digits below zero.
City of IC encourages qualifying residents to apply for mortgage assistance
City of Iowa City officials are encouraging qualified residents to seek mortgage assistance through the state of Iowa. The assistance is available to qualified homeowners through the Iowa Finance Authority’s Iowa Homeowner Assistance Fund (IHAF) program. The program assists eligible homeowners in avoiding foreclosure by providing financial assistance with mortgage payments and related property expenses.
Fairfield Family Physician Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Last month, Fairfield resident Dr. Jim Buck was awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement award from the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP). Dr. Buck, the current Medical Director at Jefferson County Health Center, has been practicing medicine since he graduated from medical school at the University of Minnesota in 1979. He received his pre-med education from Harvard.
