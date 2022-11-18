ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
newsnet5

Tips to stay safe and healthy this Thanksgiving

Following simple steps can keep you and your Thanksgiving guests safe and healthy. Rinsing a turkey in the sink can lead lead to the spread of salmonella to nearby areas. The CDC estimates that 1 in 6 Americans get sick from a foodborne illness yearly. Using a meat thermometer can...
newsnet5

Don't get squeezed by the Squishmallow: Avoiding hot toy scams

Every year, there is at least one toy or game that is the kids' favorite — the must-have, the "hot toy of the season." This year, one of those is the "Squishmallows" series of stuffed toys. Cute, huggable, squeezable, and very much in-demand. Unfortunately, that means they are likely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy