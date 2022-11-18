ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomi Ruh Jones-Mueller
2d ago

I believe that if a skimmer is used at a place..that the retailer should be responsible..they should be checking their machines daily...

brenda benton
3d ago

go back to food stamps. I'd rather be embarrassed at the check out for using food stamps than go without groceries.

Rick Wright
3d ago

How the hell do you look for skimming devices? This article should have had some tips at least.

