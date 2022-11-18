Read full article on original website
🎧 Remy resigns as Larned football coach after five years
After five years as head football coach at Larned High School, Tad Remy announced his resignation at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Tad and his wife recently welcomed their fourth child, and felt the timing was best to pursue other goals for their family. “There are things we’ve...
🏈🎧 LISTEN LIVE: Wichita Co. at Hill City
The Hill City Ringnecks host the Wichita County Indians Friday night in the 8-man Division 1 state semifinals with a trip to state on the line. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on 101.9 The Bull.
🏈🎧 LISTEN LIVE: Hays High at Maize
The Hays High Indians travel to Maize on Friday night with a trip to the 5A state championship game on the line. Kickoff for the 5A state semifinal game is set for 7 p.m. with the Hertz Renta Car Pregame Show at 6:30 p.m. on 96.9 KFIX. Due to KSHSAA...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU men host MSU Denver Sunday
MSU Denver (2-1) at. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball will face an old rival from their days in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on Sunday (Nov. 20), taking on MSU Denver. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Gross Memorial Coliseum. Both teams enter the contest at 2-1 overall. Fort...
👟 FHSU women 10th, Hodsden All-Region at regionals
JOPLIN, Mo. - Fort Hays State sophomore Regan Hodsden earned All-Region honors at the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Championships Saturday morning, helping the Tigers to a 10th-place finish out of 36 teams. Hodsden placed 15th in the field of 233 runners, crossing the finish line in 21:02.4. Darian...
👟 FHSU's Bradley collects All-Region honors in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - Fort Hays State's Grant Bradley earned All-Region honors after finishing in 21st-place at the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Championships Saturday morning, helping the Tigers to a 13th-place finish in the team standings. Bradley completed the 10-kilometer course in 30:13.0 to finish inside the top 25...
🏀 Tigers hold off MSU Denver
HAYS - Kaleb Hammeke hit two free throws with five seconds to play then the Tigers held off a couple shot attempts in the closing seconds to beat MSU Denver 68-66 Sunday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum. Fort Hays State (3-1) led for the majority of the game but could...
🏀 Big second half carries Tiger women past Colorado Mesa
HAYS - Olivia Hollenbeck and Ellie Stearns both scored in double-figures and the Fort Hays State women's basketball team used a dominant second half to defeat Colorado Mesa 75-50 Saturday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers (3-3) missed five of their first six shots and fell behind by six...
Dreilings among inaugural NCK Tech Hall of Fame class
NCK Tech Foundation has announced its first two Hall of Fame awards at our Beloit and Hays Campuses that were bestowed during Founders’ Week (Nov. 14 to 18). NCK Tech honored a former instructor and administrator who was one of the first employees of the College in Beloit and honored a key benefactor who helped establish our NCK Tech Hays Campus in 1980.
🏀 Tiger women fall to No. 15 Minnesota State on buzzer-beater
HAYS - Destinee Bursch hit a baseline jumper as time expired to lift No. 15 Minnesota State past the third-ranked Fort Hays State women 65-63 Friday evening at Gross Memorial Coliseum ending the Tigers 61-game home court non-conference winning streak. The game that featured nine ties and five lead changes....
Broad range of ag topics discussed at FHSU forum
With an eye to the critical role agriculture plays in the lives of Kansans, Dr. Grady Dixon, dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics, and Ken Rahjes, Kansas District 110 representative, launched a pilot agricultural forum. The event, held Monday in the FHSU Robbins Center, was funded by Fort Hays State University as part of its mission to serve Kansas residents.
Russell named 2022 Kansas PRIDE 'community of excellence'
MANHATTAN — Four Kansas towns have been named "Communities of Excellence" by Kansas PRIDE, a program that has helped the state’s communities grow and prosper for 52 years. The awards are given by Kansas PRIDE — a partnership of K-State Research and Extension — the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Masons and Kansas PRIDE Inc.
Hays trash routes changed for Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday and Friday, there will be changes to the refuse and recycling pickup schedule. Monday pickup will not change. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday Nov. 22, and Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Christmas Galleria to raise funds for accessible Russell Play Park
RUSSELL — A Christmas Galleria is seeking to raise funds for a new accessible play park in Russell. The community already has raised about $40,000 toward the $1 million project, which will replace equipment that has aged out in Memorial Park next to the fairgrounds. With fencing and accessories, the project will need closer to $1.5 million.
Small plane makes belly landing at Hays Regional Airport
ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injury when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.
Local couple to reopen grocery store in La Crosse
LA CROSSE — A couple from La Crosse has purchased the Rush County Grocery and will reopen it after the first of the year as B' Hometown Market. Rush County has been without a grocery store since August when Rush County Grocery was seized by the state for nonpayment of taxes.
Hays PD Activity Log, Nov. 6-12
The Hays Police Department responded to 75 calls from Nov. 6 through Nov. 12, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Fort Hays State tree-lighting ceremony around the corner
A longtime campus tradition returns, celebrating the holiday season and the planting of our two evergreen trees at Fort Hays State University. The holiday tree-lighting ceremony will be in front of Sheridan Hall. The event is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. The...
Hays Kiwanis Poinsettia Fundraiser underway
The Kiwanis Club of Hyas is taking orders for fresh Kansas-grown Poinsettia plants for this Christmas Season. The order deadline is November 30. All proceeds from sales support Hays Youth Activities. Contact Melissa Romme at (785) 656-0110 or Janette Meis at (785) 650-7113 to order. Visit hayskiwanis.org for more information...
Life-saving actions at Great Bend Walmart honored by Red Cross
GREAT BEND — In 1993, Alabama's hit song reminded everyone there are "Angels Among Us." On the evening of Oct. 8, an accidental hero was among the shoppers at the Great Bend Walmart. Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be at the back of the store when a 23-month-old toddler suffered a life-threatening seizure. Keller sprang into action, using CPR to save the little girl's life. Thursday evening, he was recognized by the American Red Cross with a Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.
