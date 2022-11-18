NCK Tech Foundation has announced its first two Hall of Fame awards at our Beloit and Hays Campuses that were bestowed during Founders’ Week (Nov. 14 to 18). NCK Tech honored a former instructor and administrator who was one of the first employees of the College in Beloit and honored a key benefactor who helped establish our NCK Tech Hays Campus in 1980.

