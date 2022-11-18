ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Stolen Sacramento Fire Department trailer found; hazardous materials discarded nearby

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Police recovered a trailer early Friday morning that authorities say was stolen from the Sacramento Fire Department earlier this week and which contained potentially hazardous materials .

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a suspicious trailer left at a property in the 7200 block of Luther Drive in Sacramento’s Parkway neighborhood, finding and detaining “several” people near the trailer, the Sacramento Police Department said in social media posts.

Police arrested Tawab Shereendeel, 33, on suspicion of possession of stolen property, according to the posts.

Investigating officers learned that the hazardous materials inside the trailer had been discarded in the 2600 block of Florin Road, less than a mile from Luther Drive, in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood. The Fire Department responded to that scene, while police detectives investigate the Luther Drive property.

The white, 12-foot-long trailer had been parked near a home in the 7500 block of 19th Street, also in Meadowview, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said Thursday. Firefighters had recently responded to a hazardous materials incident at the 19th Street home, and the chemicals in the trailer had been collected from inside.

The trailer was stolen Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, according to the Fire Department.

The materials in the trailer were household chemicals, Wade said, but they could be hazardous if inhaled.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Water flow damages stores in Roseville Galleria

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — — Many stores were damaged after a fire protection system released water on both the first and second stories of the Galleria Mall in Roseville, according to the Roseville Fire Department. According to the fire department, firefighters arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. and found water flowing from the fire […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Woman killed in Yuba City car crash, 2 more hospitalized

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say two cars crashed westbound on Bridge Street, with one female passenger dying from her injuries. The crash happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m. It involved a Ford E350 with a driver and passenger and a Toyota Rav 4 with a driver and at least two passengers.
YUBA CITY, CA
ABC10

CHP looking for suspect in deadly North Highlands hit and run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Nov. 10. A bicyclist, only described as male, was heading southbound on College Oak Drive, near Winding Way, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle around 5:44 p.m. The vehicle left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP: Driver who sped away from Tracy Police tried to carjack someone

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone. According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver […]
TRACY, CA
KCRA.com

One dead in Rio Linda house fire, Metro Fire says

RIO LINDA, Calif. — One person is dead following a house fire in Rio Linda overnight, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Crews arrived to a heavy fire inside the home with the residents still inside, authorities said. The two residents of the home were sleeping at the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 dead after being hit by a train near Sacramento

ELK GROVE, Calif. - Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. "Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad property and...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

One person dies after a crash involving three vehicles in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and at least two others are hospitalized after a crash involving three vehicles in North Sacramento on Sunday afternoon, according to Sacramento Police. Video Above: Sacramento Police officers crash during a pursuit Around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dry Creek Road and Marysville Boulevard […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
oc-breeze.com

Ten CHP uniformed employees honored for heroism

On November 15, 10 California Highway Patrol (CHP) uniformed employees were presented with the highest honor the state can bestow upon an employee for their role in valiantly attempting to save the life of a member of the public. For their selfless actions, each of the CHP employees received the...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

45K+
Followers
757
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy