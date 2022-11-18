ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

How ‘The Menu’ Cooked Up Its Wild Meal and Trendy Restaurant With Help From Chef Dominique Crenn

By Pat Saperstein
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Shdyi_0jFuQEO700

The Menu ” is one of the rare movies, along with classics like “Big Night” and “Babette’s Feast,” that revolves almost completely around a singular meal. But unlike those odes to pleasure, “The Menu” starts out as a deluxe culinary experience for the 1%, but then devolves into something much darker — and far less appetizing. Ralph Fiennes stars as the renowned Chef Slowik, whose relentless pursuit of the perfect experience threatens to drive him to madness. Anya Taylor-Joy is an unexpected dinner guest at Hawthorn, the $ 1250-a-head-restaurant situated on a lonely island, while Nicholas Hoult is her chef-worshipping foodie date and Hong Chau is the exacting maître d’.

With the entire film revolving around one momentous meal, consulting chef Dominque Crenn, production designer Ethan Tobman and the culinary team played just as important a role in bringing the film to life as the cast members. Director Mark Mylod, who helmed numerous “Succession” episodes, has plenty of experience in skewering the rich, but needed some restaurant pros to execute the script’s vision of a luxurious evening gone awry.

Mylod brought in Crenn as chief technical consultant to help conceptualize the menu based on Seth Reiss and Will Tracy’s acerbic screenplay, which is full of insidery digs.

Spot-on satirical touches include the laser-engraved tortillas, a technique actually used in restaurants that becomes much more ominous at Hawthorn, where the tortillas reveal dark secrets from the diners’ lives. Then there’s the “Breadless Bread Plate” which is just savory emulsions, with no actual bread for the overprivileged diners.

Crenn, who has been featured on “Chef’s Table,” is the creator of Atelier Crenn, the San Francisco tasting menu restaurant where dishes are sometimes evoked, rather than described, with lines of poetry like “by the shimmer of white pearls, tumbling in the ashen cloud.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HTFri_0jFuQEO700
Chef Dominique Crenn lays out the various courses of “The Menu.”

Her style isn’t as intense as Fiennes’ character, but she certainly relates to that kind of singular focus. “I mean, I’m not as crazy as he is, but I understood the pressure,” she says.

It was easy for her to imagine how challenges including snobby critics and thoughtless photo-snappers could end up driving a chef over the edge. “It’s kind of a bully type of thing because the pressure in the kitchen is so high — mentally you can get really affected and then you lose it,” says Crenn, pointing out the high rates of alcohol and drug abuse in restaurant kitchens.

Tobman, who was the production designer for “Pam & Tommy” and “Black Is King,” worked in kitchens as he was getting his start in the film business. “I’ve always said that if I didn’t work in film I would work in the culinary industry,” he says, “It’s like kind of full circle that I finally got to do something in film that gave back to the world where I first got to experience that discipline and rigor.”

Hawthorn’s austere style is clearly influenced by restaurants like Noma in Copenhagen, where Tobman once spent a memorable Christmas Eve, hanging out with the staff for 12 hours on the night before it closed for a lengthy break. “The staff was rather rowdy that night,” he remembers. “I learned so much about their techniques and I thought if I could ever do a film that captured this environment, it would be the greatest gift.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qALSw_0jFuQEO700
A miniature of the entire island helped the art department conceptualize the restaurant design.

When the team made lists of which chefs they thought would be right to consult on the film, Crenn was on everyone’s list, Tobman says. “We all said, ‘she’s never going to say yes.’ We were kind of shocked with she took the meeting.”

Crenn is “rather fearless,” Tobman says. “She’s impulsive and she’s truly an artist first and foremost and that’s what we were looking for.”

To help define the look of the food preparation scenes, Tobman started by showing Mylod the anguished paintings of Francis Bacon and Dutch Old Masters paintings with vivid still lives of distorted dead pheasants and foxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTq58_0jFuQEO700
A rendering of the lavish Hawthorne restaurant kitchen.

Tobman wanted it to feel like Fiennes was an almost priestlike figure presiding over the lavish open kitchen, where the window beams form a cross behind him. “I wanted the kitchen to feel ecclesiastical,” he says. “I wanted him to feel like he was preaching from a pulpit.”

Meanwhile, property master Luci Leary was working with Tobman to create vessels to hold the food that look like they’re made from materials harvested on the island. It was food stylist Kendall Gensler’s job to make sure all the plates still looked fresh after a day of shooting under hot lights. Tobman says that at first there was tension between Gensler’s need to keep the food looking perfect and Crenn’s desire to make sure it was realistic and in most cases, completely edible. “Then they just started dancing together, and soon it was working really seamlessly, where one camp would innovate the dish and the film camp would figure out how to translate that into a workable material that could survive the filmmaking,” Tobman says.

“Mark knew he wanted the restaurant to be harvested from the island’s ecosystem,” Tobman says. “He liked the idea that the chef is inspired by the perfection of nature.”

Dishes like “The Island” with raw diver scallop and seaweed look the same as what you might find on the menu at Atelier Crenn, but as the meal progresses, the food gets less appetizing and more extreme, with courses like “The Mess” of roasted filet and bone marrow.

The final course of s’mores, Tobman says, was the toughest course to execute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RowTz_0jFuQEO700
The sauces and swirls of the dessert course resembled a massive abstract painting.

But this dessert isn’t on a plate – it covers a 30 ft. by 60 ft. room, with random brush strokes meant to look like chocolate and marshmallow. “We experimented with powdered pigments and resins that would solidify paint on one stage and on the other stage we threw out chocolate, orange blossoms and vanilla. We traced them with black light markers and then went on to the stage and used the markers to put our plastic versions of the food in, and I don’t think you see the difference,” Tobman says.

Hawthorn restaurant might not be real, but it won’t be the end of Crenn and Tobman’s collaboration. Crenn has invited the movie production designer to create a new look for Atelier Crenn in San Francisco.

“It’s nice to partner with someone that can see things outside of the box to bring something new to this world,” Crenn says.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Star, Dies at 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16, her family announced. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook on Nov. 17. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.” Aycox appeared on “Supernatural” between 2006 and 2008 as Meg Masters, a former human who became the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Cheryl Burke Shares Why She’s Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a Pro, Hopes to Become a Judge

Cheryl Burke is leaving “Dancing With the Stars” after Season 31 — and hopes she’ll be back in another capacity. In an interview with Variety, the professional dancer, who announced her exit via Instagram on Sunday, detailed the decision to leave after competing on 26 seasons. “If I were to just talk as an athlete, a dancer and a woman, my time has been up. I’m 38 years old. When I came on as a competitive dancer at 21, It was a different story,” she explains. “That decision in itself was really tough for me — to put everything aside, to come...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Did the Indie Spirit Snub for Brendan Fraser Mean Anything for the Oscar Campaign?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Some of the big...
LOUISIANA STATE
CNN

This is the best dish you could serve at Thanksgiving

As iconic Thanksgiving dishes go, stuffing is likely runner-up only to turkey as the dish most often on the dining table. Whether you call it stuffing or dressing or whether you cook the dish inside the turkey or as its own separate casserole is typically a matter of personal family tradition -- it's a collective tradition that's been part of the holiday for hundreds of years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Variety

How Kevin Costner Took Over Fox News Headquarters

Kevin Costner has taken over hallowed space at Fox Corporation. The exterior walls of the company’s New York headquarters have long been adorned with giant billboards touting content at Fox News Channel. Passers-by over the years might find it hard to ignore giant posters of Sean Hannity or Megyn Kelly. In more recent times, pedestrians might have sauntered by billboards talking about a Fox News Christmas tree lighting or the cable outlet’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. Now, much of that area has been ceded to the actor best known for his roles in movies like “Dances With Wolves,” “The Untouchables”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Kim Petras, Dove Cameron and Melissa Etheridge Talk Importance of LGBTQ Nightclubs Following Deadly Colorado Springs Shooting

Melissa Etheridge will never forget the first time she stepped into a gay bar. She was 18 years old when she walked through the doors of a Boston nightclub called The Prelude in 1979. “It was frightening,” the music icon tells me. “But the second time I went in, I was like, ‘OK, my people. I’m home.’” I talked to Etheridge on the carpet at the American Music Awards on Sunday afternoon. It’s not even 24 hours since we learned the horrific news that a gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 others during a late-night mass shooting at Club...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Variety

FIFA, Qatar and Cowardly Hypocrisy Has Sucked the Joy Out of Watching the World Cup

As I set my alarm to make sure I’d be up in time for Monday’s World Cup match between England and Iran, I felt nothing but a simmering dread. It didn’t especially matter what the score was (a 6-2 victory for England). The highest stakes drama of this year’s World Cup had already been playing out for months in the leadup to the kickoff in Qatar, and looks set to boil over despite FIFA’s most aggressive efforts to quell it into silence. Every four years, the World Cup is supposed to — as one of FIFA’s approved hashtags puts it —#UnitetheWorld....
Variety

Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’

Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Disney+’s Elton John Concert Displayed ‘Donald Trump’ in Captions Because of Technical Snafu, Not Hack

“Donald Trump” made an unexpected cameo in Disney+’s live broadcast of Elton John’s U.S. farewell concert — but the ex-president’s name popped up in the closed captions due to a technical glitch at the streaming service’s external vendor, not because a hack or an employee going rogue. Some Disney+ viewers watching “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” the artist’s final North American concert on Sunday, spotted errant “Donald Trump” text in the closed captions at a few points in the livestream, according to posts on social media. What happened? Reps for Disney+ declined to comment. According to a source familiar with the...
Variety

Kelly Rowland Praises No-Show Chris Brown on AMAs Amid Boos, Canceled Michael Jackson Tribute Controversy

Amid a controversy over a Chris Brown-helmed Michael Jackson tribute on Sunday’s American Music Awards that reportedly was canceled at the eleventh hour, the singer won Favorite Male R&B Artist trophy and got a shout-out from Kelly Rowland. “Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” Rowland said, before responding to some booing and unclear shouts from the audience. “Excuse me, chill out,” she continued. “But I want to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great music, and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this...
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Filming a New Show at Their Waco Hotel — and They Might Keep ‘Fixer Upper’s’ Renovated Castle

The latest season of “Fixer Upper,” a special “The Castle” edition focusing around Chip and Joanna Gaines renovating a 100-year-old castle in their hometown of Waco, Tex., just concluded its six-episode run on Magnolia Network, Discovery+ and HBO Max. But the Gaineses have already moved onto their next on-screen renovation, which is particularly significant for them, as the final product is going to be an integral part of their Magnolia empire: Hotel 1928, a boutique downtown Waco location that will cater to the throngs of people who make a pilgrimage to their outdoor shopping, dining and recreation area, The Silos....
WACO, TX
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Empire Is Huge. It’s About to Get Way Bigger

Just after 9 a.m. on an overcast October morning, a line of more than a dozen people has already formed outside Silos Baking Co. in the heart of Waco, Texas. A tiny establishment, the bakery will reach capacity hundreds of times, and not just because of the deliciousness of its Shiplap cupcakes or its thick slices of seasonal pumpkin bread. Customers stand outside on a windy, gray day for the chance to taste the brand that brings tens of thousands of people to Waco each year. Silos Baking Co. is but one of dozens of businesses that are part of...
WACO, TX
Variety

Iran Puts Two Film and TV Stars Behind Bars For Boldly Protesting in Public Without Headscarfs

Popular Iranian actors Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi have been arrested and imprisoned in Iran after they appeared in public and on social media having removed their headscarves in a bold act of defiance and protest against the death of Mahsa Amini. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said that Ghaziani and Riahi are now both behind bars after being summoned by the country’s prosecutors in a probe due to “provocative” social media posts. Ghaziani, a film and theater actor who has won many acting accolades in Iran, on Saturday published a powerful video of herself on Instagram removing her hijab and...
Variety

Bruce Lee’s Death Caused by Drinking Too Much Water, Researchers Propose in New Study

It has been nearly 50 years since Bruce Lee’s death. Theactor and martial arts icon suddenly died on July 20, 1973 in Hong Kong, with officials ruling at the time that the cause was cerebral oedema — brain swelling, amid much speculation. However, a new research paper proposes that Lee’s death was caused by his “kidney’s inability to excrete excess water.” The study, conducted by a group of kidney specialists in Spain, was published in the December 2022 edition of the Clinical Kidney Journal. The authors assert that Lee, who was 32 years old at his death, possessed “multiple risk factors...
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired

Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rules With $67.3 Million, ‘She Said’ Flops With $2.2 Million Debut

Disney’s comic book sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its reign at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the 30th feature installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe collected $67.3 million between Friday and Sunday. But adult audiences continued to reject films pitched directly at them, steering clear of Universal’s “She Said,” a look at the pair of New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses. “Wakanda Forever,” which opened to $181 million and has generated $288 million in North America and $546.3 million globally to date. The film’s 63% drop was steeper than expected....
Variety

Reality Star Todd Chrisley Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of the USA Network’s top-rated original series, “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to lengthy terms in federal prison on Monday for what prosecutors called a “15-year fraud spree.” Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was sentenced to seven years, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta. The couple were convicted in June of tax evasion and bank fraud. Prosecutors alleged they used falsified documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans, and then defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012. They also concealed millions of...
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Makeup and Hairstyling – Is There Room for the Blood and Guts of ‘Bones and All?’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Makeup and Hairstyling CATEGORY COMMENTARY: See the...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Mark Cuban’s Fireside to Launch on Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku Through Acquisition of Stremium (EXCLUSIVE)

Mark Cuban and Falon Fatemi’s streamer Fireside has acquired streaming platform Stremium. The purchase will allow the Fireside app to soon launch via Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and other connected TV devices. “This will immediately and substantially increase the reach of IP owners, creators and brands leveraging Fireside to build the studio, networks and streaming services of the future by providing greater accessibility to existing and new audiences,” Fatemi, Cuban’s Fireside business partner, wrote in a letter to investors obtained by Variety. Fatemi added: “This enables us to deliver our industry-first, second-screen experience where the audience can use their...
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy