Darren Till tells Chael Sonnen to 'shut the f*ck up' for saying he may pull out of UFC 282

Darren Till posted an image of a horrific eye injury which had Chael Sonnen question if he’ll make it to UFC 282.

Till (18-4-1 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) meets Dricus Du Plessis (17-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The former title challenger is currently in Thailand preparing for his fight and was badly poked in the eye last month, which caused redness and inflammation.

Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to question why Till posted the image, suggesting that he may pull out of the fight. But Till, who’s had to withdraw from multiple fights over the past couple of years, says he was just documenting what happened and put any speculation to rest.

“You know me Mike, I just do posts and don’t think about it and Chael Sonnen starts saying, ‘This is like an indicator Till is gonna pull out the fight,'” Till said in an interview with Michael Bisping. “I’m like, ‘Chael, shut the f*ck up mate with your little podcast’ because lad he’s scared of me, Chael, cause I threatened to put his number up like I did Ariel’s (Helwani). No one wants smoke with Till, no one wants that.”

Till, who’s eye appears to have gotten a lot better now, explains that the incident happened during wrestling practice.

“We were wrestling, and I was wrestling this big guy and he’s f*cking great,” Till said. “I shot in for a takedown and I swear Mike, his finger went to the back of my brain. I felt it hit my brain, I felt sick. Immediately I couldn’t see, blood was pouring out of it, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna carry on wrestling’ and everyone was looking like, ‘He’s f*cking mad, get him off the mat.'”