🏀 Tigers hold off MSU Denver
HAYS - Kaleb Hammeke hit two free throws with five seconds to play then the Tigers held off a couple shot attempts in the closing seconds to beat MSU Denver 68-66 Sunday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum. Fort Hays State (3-1) led for the majority of the game but could...
🏀 Big second half carries Tiger women past Colorado Mesa
HAYS - Olivia Hollenbeck and Ellie Stearns both scored in double-figures and the Fort Hays State women's basketball team used a dominant second half to defeat Colorado Mesa 75-50 Saturday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers (3-3) missed five of their first six shots and fell behind by six...
👟 FHSU women 10th, Hodsden All-Region at regionals
JOPLIN, Mo. - Fort Hays State sophomore Regan Hodsden earned All-Region honors at the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Championships Saturday morning, helping the Tigers to a 10th-place finish out of 36 teams. Hodsden placed 15th in the field of 233 runners, crossing the finish line in 21:02.4. Darian...
🏀 Tiger women fall to No. 15 Minnesota State on buzzer-beater
HAYS - Destinee Bursch hit a baseline jumper as time expired to lift No. 15 Minnesota State past the third-ranked Fort Hays State women 65-63 Friday evening at Gross Memorial Coliseum ending the Tigers 61-game home court non-conference winning streak. The game that featured nine ties and five lead changes....
👟 FHSU's Bradley collects All-Region honors in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - Fort Hays State's Grant Bradley earned All-Region honors after finishing in 21st-place at the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Championships Saturday morning, helping the Tigers to a 13th-place finish in the team standings. Bradley completed the 10-kilometer course in 30:13.0 to finish inside the top 25...
🎧 Remy resigns as Larned football coach after five years
After five years as head football coach at Larned High School, Tad Remy announced his resignation at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Tad and his wife recently welcomed their fourth child, and felt the timing was best to pursue other goals for their family. “There are things we’ve...
Playoff football continues on Eagle Radio, Hays Post
Eagle Radio of Hays and Hays Post has your Friday night playoff football covered!. The night kicks off at 5:45 p.m. on KZ Country with Thunder Ridge facing off against Dighton. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. At 6:15 p.m., tune into 101.9 The Bull to hear Hill City square...
🏈🎧 LISTEN LIVE: Wichita Co. at Hill City
The Hill City Ringnecks host the Wichita County Indians Friday night in the 8-man Division 1 state semifinals with a trip to state on the line. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on 101.9 The Bull.
Dreilings among inaugural NCK Tech Hall of Fame class
NCK Tech Foundation has announced its first two Hall of Fame awards at our Beloit and Hays Campuses that were bestowed during Founders’ Week (Nov. 14 to 18). NCK Tech honored a former instructor and administrator who was one of the first employees of the College in Beloit and honored a key benefactor who helped establish our NCK Tech Hays Campus in 1980.
FHSU financial planning team fares well at national competition
For the second year in a row, Fort Hays State University’s financial planning team placed third overall in the national Financial Planning Challenge Competition. The team, comprised of finance majors, Ethan Lang, senior, Hays; Danielle Riemann, senior, Beloit; and Kaden Wren, junior, Scott City; competed in a three-phase competition. FHSU’s team placed first in phase 1, a written competition. Phase 2 involved an oral presentation, and phase 3, was a game-show-style financial planning knowledge contest.
Russell named 2022 Kansas PRIDE 'community of excellence'
MANHATTAN — Four Kansas towns have been named "Communities of Excellence" by Kansas PRIDE, a program that has helped the state’s communities grow and prosper for 52 years. The awards are given by Kansas PRIDE — a partnership of K-State Research and Extension — the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Masons and Kansas PRIDE Inc.
Broad range of ag topics discussed at FHSU forum
With an eye to the critical role agriculture plays in the lives of Kansans, Dr. Grady Dixon, dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics, and Ken Rahjes, Kansas District 110 representative, launched a pilot agricultural forum. The event, held Monday in the FHSU Robbins Center, was funded by Fort Hays State University as part of its mission to serve Kansas residents.
New embroidery and western boutique shop opening in Larned
When Joe Koch’s son was still in high school and playing sports, his wife wanted to design her own Larned Indian shirts to support their son. That was nearly two years ago, and the Koch’s desire to create their own designs continued to grow by offering custom embroidery and screen printing on t-shirts.
WaKeeney judge appointed to statewide education board
TOPEKA — The Supreme Court appointed Judge Richard Flax and reappointed Judge Jennifer Jones to the Municipal Court Judges Education Committee. Flax is municipal judge for the city of WaKeeney. Jones is municipal judge for the city of Wichita. Both will serve through June 30, 2025. The committee recommends...
🎥 Veterans Day in Hays thanks six remaining local WWII vets
As residents awoke on the recent Veterans Day, 1,400 American flags were being placed in residential yards and at businesses throughout Hays. The popular fundraising project is undertaken by nearly 40 members and volunteers of the local Kiwanis Club. They start at daylight and remove the flags as the sun sets.
Hays PD Activity Log, Nov. 6-12
The Hays Police Department responded to 75 calls from Nov. 6 through Nov. 12, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Small plane makes belly landing at Hays Regional Airport
ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injury when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.
Fort Hays State tree-lighting ceremony around the corner
A longtime campus tradition returns, celebrating the holiday season and the planting of our two evergreen trees at Fort Hays State University. The holiday tree-lighting ceremony will be in front of Sheridan Hall. The event is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. The...
Hays Kiwanis Poinsettia Fundraiser underway
The Kiwanis Club of Hyas is taking orders for fresh Kansas-grown Poinsettia plants for this Christmas Season. The order deadline is November 30. All proceeds from sales support Hays Youth Activities. Contact Melissa Romme at (785) 656-0110 or Janette Meis at (785) 650-7113 to order. Visit hayskiwanis.org for more information...
Hays trash routes changed for Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday and Friday, there will be changes to the refuse and recycling pickup schedule. Monday pickup will not change. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday Nov. 22, and Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
