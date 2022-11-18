Read full article on original website
Vickie L
3d ago
kids don't need this. they are the least affected. to require is nonsense. the amount of "vaccines" kids are required to take compared to what I had to have as a child is insane!
lazyred
3d ago
almost 3 years later. who cares? those who are vaccinated are vaccinated and those who aren't aren't. kind of a waste of time for a governor who should be fulfilling his promises.
Sandy
3d ago
We have ALWAYS required children to be vaccinated for school. Now ABBOTT decides if you need certain ones. Like picking our books, deciding how long a woman suffers an incomplete miscarriage before she can be helped (septic, and almost dieing) Some HAVE died
Abbott says, "Texas will continue to step up in Biden's absence."
Texas is ramping up our efforts to secure the border through #OperationLoneStar. We've made over 21.9K arrests, seized over 352M lethal fentanyl doses, & bused over 13,000 migrants to sanctuary cities. Texas will continue to step up Biden's absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Property taxes and LGBTQ issues dominate early bills filed by Texas lawmakers
The bill filing period of the 88th Texas legislative session began last Monday. The official session won’t start until January, but state lawmakers have already filed over 850 bills. Most of these bills won’t make it into law, but seeing what issues lawmakers target early sheds some light onto their priorities for next year.
Corpus Christi native becomes Gov. Greg Abbott's new chief of staff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi native Gardner Pate was recently appointed to be chief of staff for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to a press release from Abbott's office, the announcement follows the departure of former chief of staff, Luis Saenz, who held the job for more than five years .
Pandemic Food Benefits Now Available To Nearly 3.5 Million Texans
Even though it is hard to believe, COVID-19 relief efforts are still ongoing in the state of Texas. It also seems like it's been longer than it has, but many are still recovering from effects of the disease on their livelihood. Thankfully, multiple benefits are available, and this one helps families in Texas.
Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
Will Abbott legalize marijuana in Texas?
A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.
TribCast: The future of rural Texas
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Texas Tribune regional editor Nic Garcia guest-hosts from Texas Tech University for a discussion about the issues facing the rural residents of the state.
AG Ken Paxton suing to throw out some Harris County votes
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee responded to the lawsuit Monday saying his office will fight to ensure Harris County voters don't have their ballots tossed.
Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre
In the days since Abbott was reelected for a third term, he has embraced the word like never before, using it in a letter to President Joe Biden, echoing the intensifying language many Republicans have adopted in recent years. “Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of...
Prison contractor MTC accused of billing Texas millions for inmate treatment programs it didn’t provide
One of the country’s largest private prison companies has defrauded Texas by collecting millions of dollars for in-prison therapeutic programming it hasn’t provided during the pandemic, a new complaint filed with the state auditor claims. In 2020, as the coronavirus killed thousands of prisoners across the country, a...
$750 To $5,000 Available For Struggling Texas Residents
Did you know many agencies and organizations offer Texas residents grants each year? Many people do not know about them and the money goes uncollected. Well, if you have been unaware of the aid programs one resource portal can help you.
‘Abolishing daylight savings’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1000 bills yesterday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
Made in Texas: Viewers name the top Texas brands, businesses they love
It's no secret Texans carry a lot of pride for the Lone Star State. That pride has even transformed into loyalty for a few Texas businesses.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
What's next for Beto O'Rourke? His campaign explains the next steps
DALLAS — As Beto O’Rourke’s campaign pays the bills and winds down the business end of his campaign, many supporters are asking what’s next for the former Congressman. O’Rourke’s Deputy Campaign Manager Jason Lee joined the newest episode of Y’all-itics to discuss the politician’s next steps.
As ”HHSC and Governor- Greg Abbott Announce $1.4 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits for Texas Families.” Are You Also Eligible?
For Texas families with kids who suddenly lost access to federally funded summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19, Governor- Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) had got permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits.
Texas Gov. Abbott Sending Armored Carriers to the Border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
Governor Abbott Renews COVID-19 Disaster Declaration In November 2022
WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on March 13, 2020, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in the State of Texas; and. WHEREAS, in each subsequent month effective...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Food Benefits, Are You Eligible?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) that an amount of $1.4 billion will be given to Texas families. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Statement on $1.4 Billion Food Benefits. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has been given U.S. approval, according to...
Texas LGBTQ+ leaders denounce ‘senseless acts of violence’ post-Colorado shooting
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Central Texas and state-level LGBTQ+ organizations have spoken out in the wake of an overnight mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ night club that left at least 5 dead and 25 wounded. The shooting happened just before midnight at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ night...
