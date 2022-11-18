Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
GoodGiving Challenge helps Kentucky nonprofits
The Blue Grass Community Foundation is hosting an online giving campaign called the Good Giving Challenge on Giving Tuesday. Funds raised will help hundreds of nonprofits across Kentucky. GoodGiving Challenge helps Kentucky nonprofits. The Blue Grass Community Foundation is hosting an online giving campaign called the Good Giving Challenge on...
Chicago Treasure Hunter Returns Lost Ring 30 years later
WGN's Mike Lowe and photojournalist Kevin Doellman report on an accidental treasure hunt, 30 years in the making. Chicago Treasure Hunter Returns Lost Ring 30 years …. WGN's Mike Lowe and photojournalist Kevin Doellman report on an accidental treasure hunt, 30 years in the making. Michelle Horn with Fisher House.
This is How Two Kentucky Sisters Built Profitable Business
Kentucky sisters Alyssa and Evelyn Nichols of Magical Maids Lip Balm are successful entrepreneurs. At just 9 and 7 years old, they're making a name for themselves all across Kentucky. The two sisters have succeeded in building a thriving business together while attending school, playing sports, upon their many other hobbies. Who doesn't love a great start-up story?
Changes coming to Lexington’s Railbird Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – With the 2023 Railbird Festival slated for June 3-4 at The Infield at Red Mile, festival officials have announced improvements to the experience. Officials said they’re taking steps to address past concerns about the event including food and drink, shade, water stations, and more:
Broken string lights? Recycle them during Lexington collection drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the weather this Thanksgiving week is predicted to be in the 50s, you may find it a good time to put up outdoor holiday decorations. If you come across any broken string lights, don’t throw them away. Instead, the city of Lexington’s...
Lexington hosts gun violence forum
Leaders in Lexington are hoping to discover way to curb violence. Leaders in Lexington are hoping to discover way to curb violence. 900K Kentuckians affected by eating disorders: How …. Experts say Thanksgiving can be a difficult time for those suffering from eating disorders. Lexington-Fayette County Health Department releases …
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
The close approach occurred Monday as the crew capsule and its three test dummies were on the far side of the moon. NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar …. The close approach occurred Monday as the crew capsule and its three test dummies were on the far side of the moon.
Nonprofit provides Thanksgiving boxes of food to families in need.
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One non profit is helping single mothers and families in need this weekend by giving them boxes of Thanksgiving meals just in time for the holiday. Pure Worship International Ministries and Freedom Generation Church provided boxes filled with turkeys, stuffing, canned goods, and coffee. Pastor Carla Matamoro says they’ve given out nearly two hundred boxes Sunday with plans to continue tomorrow.
Lexington man with dementia talks signs and diagnosis
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. “The main things I struggle with are loss of words, or...
How one Lexington business is looking to heat a home in need
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As temperatures are dipping, one Lexington business is looking to give the gift of heat this holiday season. Fayette Heating & Air has been in business since 1971, and in 2006, they saw a need for giving back to the community. That’s when Gift of Heat was born: an initiative to provide a family in need with a new HVAC system.
Clark County couple has 8 kids thanks to the foster care system
According to KVC Kentucky, over 100,000 children are in the foster system across the nation with over 9,000 of those located in Kentucky. Clark County couple has 8 kids thanks to the foster …. According to KVC Kentucky, over 100,000 children are in the foster system across the nation with...
700 Thanksgiving meal boxes delivered to local families
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered at God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington on Saturday morning. It’s the 29th year of the non-profit’s Sharing Thanksgiving program. The program helps local families, who have been referred by community agencies, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home. Saturday,...
Vigil for boy who died of hunger held at Byck Elementary School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday night, a candlelight vigil was held at Byck Elementary School to remember the boy who helped spark a movement. Fifty-Three years ago on the night before Thanksgiving 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead from malnutrition in his home. In the months after Bobby's death, the...
Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV
In the past, Cadillac mostly reserved its V-series treatment for its high-end sedans and coupes, but you can’t earn the title of “the industry’s most powerful full-size SUV” without a few upgrades, can you? Mike Caudill reports. Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV. In...
Prius gets a big update
At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Nik Miles gets a sneak peek at all of the advancements being made in the next generation of Toyota Prius hybrid and plug-in hybrid. At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Nik Miles gets a sneak peek at all of the advancements being made in the next generation of Toyota Prius hybrid and plug-in hybrid.
Winchester serves those who served the nation
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Members of Winchester Elks Lodge #2816 gave back to local veterans with a holiday luncheon. This event was put on pause because of COVID, but Nov. 21 marked the return of the beloved event. Veterans came from the VA clinic in Lexington to enjoy a hot meal and the chance to congregate.
Lexington Pride Center needs volunteers for food pantry delivery service as hunger increases
LEXINGTON, Ky. — As the holidays get closer, many will gather with their families to eat. But for others, including those in the LGBTQ+ community, they will struggle with food insecurity. That’s why the Lexington Pride Center is asking for more volunteers this season to help deliver food.
Lexington reacts to Colorado shooting
Residents gathered to honor the five people who were killed in Saturday night's Colorado Springs shooting. Residents gathered to honor the five people who were killed in Saturday night's Colorado Springs shooting. Michelle Horn with Fisher House. 900K Kentuckians affected by eating disorders: How …. Experts say Thanksgiving can be...
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
Celebrating a beloved Lexington Humane Society pup despite sad milestone
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Almost three years ago, the Lexington Humane Society got a new four-legged friend by the name of Ginny. The black pit bull came to the shelter as a stray, with hopes of getting adopted. Unfortunately, 1,000 days later, Ginny is still in the humane society’s care which isn’t ideal.
