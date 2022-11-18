LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As temperatures are dipping, one Lexington business is looking to give the gift of heat this holiday season. Fayette Heating & Air has been in business since 1971, and in 2006, they saw a need for giving back to the community. That’s when Gift of Heat was born: an initiative to provide a family in need with a new HVAC system.

