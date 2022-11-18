Read full article on original website
Related
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
A Look Into GDS Holdings' Debt
Over the past three months, shares of GDS Holdings Inc. GDS moved lower by 62.93%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt GDS Holdings has. GDS Holdings Debt. Based on GDS Holdings's financial statement as of April 17, 2020, long-term debt is...
The 10 Most Shorted ETFs: Which Sectors Saw Short Interest Increase?
Investors often short stocks to hedge positions against long positions or as a way to bet against a particular company. Benzinga provides a look at the most shorted stocks here. Exchange traded funds offer investors a way to get exposure to the overall market, certain sectors or countries by providing...
What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
Marvell Technology Is Heavily Insulated From Consumer Weakness, Can Outperform Peers In Broader Chip Sector
Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley reiterated Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL with an Overweight with a $58 price target. While MRVL will not be able to avoid global macro pressures altogether, he believes the company is heavily insulated from the consumer weakness most pronounced in the current macro softness. When the...
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
1,299 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Monday a total of 1,299.33 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,457,583, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,121.80), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
Intuit's Prime Products Likely To Support Revenue Growth, FCF Margins For Nearly A Decade, Analyst Says
Credit Suisse analyst Rich Hilliker initiates coverage on Intuit Inc INTU with an Outperform rating and a price target of $500. Hilliker writes Intuit is in the early stages of embedding more profound cross-functional innovation and value across QuickBooks, MailChimp, Credit Karma, and TurboTax. He expects them to support double-digit revenue growth and free cash flow margins for nearly a decade.
Looking Into Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Short Interest
Goldman Sachs Group's GS short percent of float has risen 15.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.71 million shares sold short, which is 1.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Trump Inks $4B Deal With Saudi Developer To Build Villas, Hotel And Golf Course In Oman
Biden’s U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing. The filing said it would be “developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.”. The deal comes at a time of increased hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the U.S....
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
PC Connection Shares Pop On Special Dividend, Buyback Boost
Leading IT solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, PC Connection, Inc CNXN declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022. The aggregate amount of the special dividend payment will...
Dollar Tree 'Executed Well' In Q3, Yet Earnings Plunge: What The Stock Chart Shows
The negative reaction to Dollar Tree's earnings print caused the stock to fall under the 200-day SMA. Bullish traders will want to watch for eventual consolidation to occur on decreasing volume to re-evaluate for patterns. Dollar Tree Inc DLTR was plunging about 10% on Tuesday despite printing a third-quarter earnings...
Intel's PC Share Gains Offset By Server Headwinds, Analyst Says
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reinstated Intel Corp INTC with a Neutral and $32 price target following the Mobileye Global Inc MBLY IPO. Since the last rating on INTC on February 18, Rakesh believes INTC has seen increased challenges in both the server and PC markets, with server CPU ramps delayed to 2023 and softening PC demand.
How Is The Market Feeling About Nine Energy Service?
Nine Energy Service's NINE short percent of float has fallen 4.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.07 million shares sold short, which is 11.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Dropbox Requires Significant Measures And Time To Resolve Go-To-Market Rigor, Product Integration, Analyst Says
Credit Suisse analyst Rich Hilliker initiates coverage on Dropbox, Inc DBX with an Underperform rating and a price target of $20. Over nearly two decades, Dropbox has created a thoughtful, well-architected platform and amassed an impressive following with strong brand recognition. He appreciated what Dropbox has built profoundly and expects...
Where Toll Brothers Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Toll Brothers TOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $53.25 versus the current price of Toll Brothers at $45.55, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Analyst Ratings for Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group ACGL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Arch Capital Group. The company has an average price target of $57.0 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $55.00.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0