EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
A Look Into GDS Holdings' Debt

Over the past three months, shares of GDS Holdings Inc. GDS moved lower by 62.93%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt GDS Holdings has. GDS Holdings Debt. Based on GDS Holdings's financial statement as of April 17, 2020, long-term debt is...
The 10 Most Shorted ETFs: Which Sectors Saw Short Interest Increase?

Investors often short stocks to hedge positions against long positions or as a way to bet against a particular company. Benzinga provides a look at the most shorted stocks here. Exchange traded funds offer investors a way to get exposure to the overall market, certain sectors or countries by providing...
What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
1,299 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Monday a total of 1,299.33 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,457,583, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,121.80), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Intuit's Prime Products Likely To Support Revenue Growth, FCF Margins For Nearly A Decade, Analyst Says

Credit Suisse analyst Rich Hilliker initiates coverage on Intuit Inc INTU with an Outperform rating and a price target of $500. Hilliker writes Intuit is in the early stages of embedding more profound cross-functional innovation and value across QuickBooks, MailChimp, Credit Karma, and TurboTax. He expects them to support double-digit revenue growth and free cash flow margins for nearly a decade.
Looking Into Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Group's GS short percent of float has risen 15.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.71 million shares sold short, which is 1.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
PC Connection Shares Pop On Special Dividend, Buyback Boost

Leading IT solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, PC Connection, Inc CNXN declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022. The aggregate amount of the special dividend payment will...
Intel's PC Share Gains Offset By Server Headwinds, Analyst Says

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reinstated Intel Corp INTC with a Neutral and $32 price target following the Mobileye Global Inc MBLY IPO. Since the last rating on INTC on February 18, Rakesh believes INTC has seen increased challenges in both the server and PC markets, with server CPU ramps delayed to 2023 and softening PC demand.
How Is The Market Feeling About Nine Energy Service?

Nine Energy Service's NINE short percent of float has fallen 4.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.07 million shares sold short, which is 11.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Toll Brothers Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Toll Brothers TOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $53.25 versus the current price of Toll Brothers at $45.55, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Analyst Ratings for Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ACGL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Arch Capital Group. The company has an average price target of $57.0 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $55.00.
