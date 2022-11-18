Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
Get Into Minnesota State Parks for Free on Friday
(KNSI) — Families looking to get outside the day after Thanksgiving can enjoy any of Minnesota’s 75 state parks for free. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive entrance fees for Free Park Day on Friday. It is one of four days each year when the DNR waives the vehicle permit required to enter state parks and recreation areas. The goal is to encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy the benefits of spending time in nature.
knsiradio.com
Metro Bus Staff Part of Award Winning Group
(KNSI) — Staff at St. Cloud Metro Bus were honored by the Minnesota Public Transit Association for its innovative training curriculum. The Metro Bus Training and Safety Department was part of the Minnesota Rural Transit Assistance Program Entry Level Driver Training Working Group that was recently given the Management Innovation Award by the Minnesota Public Transit Association. The MPTA presents the award to individuals or organizations that have implemented a project that is innovative in the field of transit or have established a creative new partnership or method of addressing the concerns of transit users, according to a press release. The release says the group developed a training curriculum that all Minnesota transit agencies can use to comply with federal requirements for first-time or upgraded commercial driver’s license applicants.
redlakenationnews.com
Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment
Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
knsiradio.com
One Minor Change Proposed for St. Cloud’s 2023 Enterprise Funds Budget
(KNSI) – St. Cloud proposes a minor change to its proposed 2023 enterprise funds budget. The $51,835,000 fund covers nine departments that are paid for by user fees. This includes utilities such as water, wastewater, hydroelectric, stormwater runoff, street lighting, parking, garbage service, the Municipal Athletic Complex and the River’s Edge Convention Center.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud City Council Agrees to THC Business Ordinance
(KNSI) — After nearly an hour of debate, the St. Cloud City Council Monday night hammered out an ordinance approving where hemp-derived THC products could and could not be sold. The council voted unanimously to allow the sale of THC edibles in commercial areas regardless of the distance between...
One of Best Christmas Displays in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota
If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, only one Christmas display in Minnesota was ranked one of the best in the country. And it's now open for the season!. The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is officially entering its 19th year in 2022 and is one of the biggest holiday light displays and festivals in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It opened for the 2022 season last weekend. Though it started nearly 20 years ago with a holiday display at Nathan Bentley's home in Esko, these days the festival is located at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth (a little over 3 hours northeast of Rochester.)
Two Minnesota School Districts Rank Among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Council To Focus On The Ledge At Monday Night Meeting
(KNSI) – Waite Park City Council is expected to approve a proposal Monday night to use the firm Flaherty and Hood to lobby the state legislature for assistance to pay for Phase II of the Ledge Amphitheatre project. The fees would total $17,500, split evenly in two installments. The...
mprnews.org
DNR to expand list of prohibited species in Minnesota
The Minnesota DNR wants to expand the list of prohibited invasive species. Thirteen species or species groups have been identified as high risk. The species proposed to add to the prohibited list range from snakehead fish to jumping worms to mitten crabs. The agency is currently taking public comment on...
lptv.org
Brainerd Lakes Area Businesses Recognized at 2022 Celebration of Excellence
It was the biggest night of the year for area businesses when the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce held their Celebration of Excellence on Thursday, where 1,000-plus chamber members were recognized for their accomplishments and leadership experience. The Celebration of Excellence is an annual awards show that brings in businesses...
knsiradio.com
With New Minnesota Legislature Elected, Groups Pushing Priorities
(KNSI) — Funding bills collapsed at the end of the last legislative session leaving many organizations empty handed. Now with the Democrats in charge, those groups are hoping lawmakers can come to a consensus and get money to where it is needed most. Take Action Minnesota says no matter...
knsiradio.com
SCSU Reopening Improved Food Pantry
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud State University Huskies Food Pantry is back. The grand reopening celebration is scheduled for Monday, November 28th, at 10:30 a.m. in the main lounge of Case-Hill Hall. The Huskies Food Pantry has been remodeled, adding two refrigerators and two freezers thanks to a partnership with Hope for the Community. Over the summer, the two sides formed a nonprofit to support the food pantry. Officials say for the first time, fresh and frozen food will be offered.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Metro Bus Releases Holiday 2022 Schedule
(KNSI) — St. Cloud Metro Bus has released its schedule for the upcoming holidays. Dial a Ride, ConneX, and fixed route buses will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Black Friday will return to regular weekday service. The buses will run on their standard Saturday service for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter
We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
knsiradio.com
Boys and Girls Clubs of Central MN Trying To Narrow Achievement Gap
(KNSI) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is introducing two new programs to try and narrow the achievement gap among students. The organization says that while 49% of students are proficient in reading, that number falls to just 29% for those on free or reduced meals. The first initiative is the American Reading Company, a partnership with United Way. The program helps teach students how to recognize and pick out books that are appropriate for where their reading level, which keeps them interested, engaged, and improving.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
True or False, In MN It’s Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
Bundle Up! NOAA Updates Minnesota’s Winter Outlook
According to NOAA, the likelihood that Minnesota will experience a good old fashioned winter has increased. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the parent organization of the National Weather Service, and issues seasonal climate outlooks -- the latest for winter 2022-2023 covering the months of December, January, and February.
knsiradio.com
Survey Says Minnesota has the Best Credit Scores in the Country
(KNSI) — Personal finance website Wallethub says Minnesotans have the highest credit scores in the country. With an average score of 724, we rank well above the national average score of 695 based on the average credit scores of residents in each of the 50 states as of October 2022, based on TransUnion data.
Comments / 0