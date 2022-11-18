Going to the 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade? Here’s the cold weather forecast.

There will be “lots of sunshine” during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, but paradegoers should be prepared for cold temperatures — early in the day, at least — according to ABC11 meteorologist Robert Johnson, who spoke with The News & Observer about the parade forecast Friday.

The parade, officially called the “2022 ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh,” kicks off downtown Saturday at 9:30 a.m. — but it’s generally recommended to arrive about an hour early, around 8:30 a.m., to grab a prime spot for street-side viewing of the festivities.

Around that time, paradegoers can expect near-freezing temperatures, Johnson told The N&O.

READ MORE: Why is Raleigh’s Christmas parade always held before Thanksgiving? Here’s the answer.

“It’s going to be a mostly sunny day, lots of sunshine, but it is going to be a cold start to the day. When you wake up in the morning, temperatures will be around the freezing mark, if not a little bit below the freezing mark in spots,” Johnson said.

“So it will be a very cold start to the day, so you will want to layer up as you step outside and try to get your good spot in downtown Raleigh.”

Temperatures will rise above freezing by the time the parade starts and continue to rise throughout the event.

“It’ll be around 40 degrees at the start of the parade, and then by noon it’ll be close to 50 degrees,” Johnson said.

If you’re planning to stick around downtown after the parade wraps up — maybe to start your holiday shopping — temperatures should be higher then.

“It’ll be nicer to walk around,” he said. “Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the mid 50s.”

Johnson said there is no rain in the parade forecast, and wind will be minimal — perhaps a light wind that could bring “a little bit of a windchill,” but no “gusty winds or anything too strong.”

Johnson recommended dressing in multiple light layers for the parade, including gloves, a hat and a scarf, so that you can shed a layer or two as it warms up. He also recommended keeping chapstick and lotion handy for chapped lips and skin.

Of course, if the temperatures keep you from attending the parade in person, you could always watch the festive event from the comfort of your home.

Both ABC11, the official parade sponsor, and WRAL will carry coverage of the parade on air and on the stations’ streaming apps Saturday morning. ABC11’s live broadcast will feature “exclusive live performances and special guests.”

Johnson, along with several other ABC11 anchors and reporters, including Barbara Gibbs, John Clark and meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy, will be along the parade route and covering the event for the station.

“They are so excited,” Johnson said.