ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alex Pereira tells Israel Adesanya to stop 'making excuses' for UFC 281 loss: Thank the referee 'for saving your life'

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HsYq_0jFuOdTY00

Whether or not Marc Goddard stopped the fight at the moment he did, Alex Pereira thinks he would have finished Israel Adesanya at UFC 281.

Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) dethroned Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) of the middleweight title with a fifth-round TKO at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Brazilian had “The Last Stylebender” on wobbly legs with a big combination, prompting referee Goddard to stop the fight while Adesanya was still standing.

Adesanya immediately protested the stoppage and said he would have wanted more time to defend himself. But “Poatan” doesn’t think Adesanya was intelligently defending himself, and the referee did him a favor (via Instagram):

“Adesanya stop making excuses saying that the referee stopped the fight early… you have to thank him for saving your life. The way you were with your head down looking at the ground, I only needed one or two more hits to connect a good knee to your face so we wouldn’t know the outcome.

As I said at that point in the video, you were a great opponent and I respect you for that.

Assume the mistakes along with your team without taking away my merits.

You will have one more chance!

Pereira declared that a UFC title rematch with Adesanya is next, and the former champ has already stated he’s eager to run things back after being up 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards prior to the finish. Pereira has now defeated Adesanya three times – twice in kickboxing – and now in MMA to become the man to end Adesanya’s middleweight title reign.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 281.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Alex Pereira Says Ref Saved Israel Adesanya's Life By Stopping Fight

Alex Pereira says referee Marc Goddard definitely did NOT stop the Israel Adesanya fight early ... 'cause it was just a matter of time until Stylebender would've been unconscious on the Octagon canvas. The newly crowned UFC Middleweight champion spoke for one of the first times since beating his rival,...
MiddleEasy

Ben Askren Thinks Israel Adesanya Only Gets A Rematch If Dana White Likes Him

Ben Askren is giving his thought on the UFC middleweight title picture. UFC 281 saw a new champion be crowned. Alex Pereira fought and defeated Israel Adesanya in the fifth round of their UFC 281 main event in New York City. Immediately following the win by Pereira, he began to receive callouts. It seemed that Adesanya wanted to take some time to heal up and rest when he spoke post-fight but is now calling for the rematch himself. It is unclear which way the UFC will go with Pereira.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Relive each of Anthony Johnson's UFC knockouts and TKOs

If you looked up “knockout artist” in a dictionary of mixed martial arts terms, you might find a picture of Anthony Johnson. Affectionately nicknamed “Rumble,” Johnson – a two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger – was an absolute force in the cage and one of the scariest fighters in MMA history, evidenced by the fact that 17 of his 23 overall career wins (74 percent) came by either knockout or TKO.
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence must fight Thurman to keep his WBC title

By Adam Baskin: Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr has a dilemma with Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. It’s either Errol defends against former WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Thurman or gets stripped of his WBC title and loses out on the opportunity to face WBO champ Terence Crawford for the undisputed next year.
MMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day in front of their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement bout vs. Ryan Bader for heavyweight title set for Bellator 290 on CBS

Fedor Emelianenko’s final fight of his legendary career will air on network television in the U.S. Promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Friday that Emelianenko will face champion Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title at Bellator 290, which takes place Feb. 4 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The bout was first revealed by Bellator broadcast partner CBS Sports.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS Sports

Bellator 288 results, highlights: Vadim Nemkov outpoints Corey Anderson; Usman Nurmagomedov earns gold

Nemkov stuffed every single takedown attempt by Anderson to retain his light heavyweight title and earn the $1 million prize. When facing Corey Anderson in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals at Bellator 277, things had gotten bad for champion Vadim Nemkov. Luckily, an accidental headbutt created a cut and led to that fight being declared a no-contest. On Friday night, the pair rematched in Chicago and Nemkov displayed improved wrestling defense to take a clear unanimous decision victory in the main event of Bellator 288.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Waldo Cortes-Acosta calls for Mohammed Usman after UFC Fight Night 215, fight outside Apex

LAS VEGAS – Waldo Cortes-Acosta has a few requests for the UFC. The UFC heavyweight has a couple of things in mind following his second win inside the octagon. Cortes-Acosta (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) defeated Chase Sherman (16-11 MMA, 4-10 UFC) by unanimous decision in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 215. It was his second fight in just 21 days after he made his debut for the promotion last month at UFC Fight Night 213.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Janibek Alimkhanuly-Jaime Munguia Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By WBO

Jaime Munguia insisted following his latest win that he is ready to move toward a major title. For the second time this year, the WBO is prepared to test his sincerity. Tijuana’s Munguia (41-0, 33KOs) was formally ordered to enter talks with WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly 13-0, 8KOs). Munguia has long served as the number one contender but is now identified as the mandatory challenger, which means he either next challenges for the title or clears the way for a more willing participant.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

173K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy