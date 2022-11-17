ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arklatexweekend.com

12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area

It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport Symphony adds Latin flavor

SHREVEPORT, La. - Music and film come together this weekend for a celebration of culture. The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra presents its Latin Nights concert. It features Aldo Lopez Gavila. Conductor Michael Butterman tells us what to expect.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Ice Cube’s Bossier City Show Has Been Cancelled

Sad news for music fans in Shreveport and Bossier City, as a massive show set for December has been called off. Brookshire Grocery Arena sent out an email alert letting everyone know the Ice Cube & Cypress Hill show set for December 2nd, 2022 has been cancelled. Their release said:
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KPEL 96.5

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport website is down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport chaplains give turkeys and prayer ahead of Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department’s Chaplains on patrol held a prayer vigil and turkey giveaway at a Shopper’s Value Grocery Store Saturday morning. Several department chaplains gathered to pray with community members as they passed by and shopped at the chain’s Jewella Avenue location....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Showers possible Thanksgiving morning

SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front with showers is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex on Thanksgiving morning. Windy and cooler weather is expected during the afternoon behind the front. Here is the preliminary forecast timeline:. The cold front nears Shreveport around 7 a.m. with some showers. The front and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man on bicycle hit by car on Line Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an accident at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The incident occurred on Line Avenue near Evangeline Place and Drexel Drive. These roads are currently blocked off to traffic. Officials say a man on a bicycle was hit by a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Cool weekend with a big warm up next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It is going to be a cooler day today and a bit gloomy at times. Highs today will struggle to reach the low-50s and there is a chance for a stray shower or two. The cloudy skies will continue through into the late afternoon with some decreasing clouds going into the nighttime hours. Lows tonight will drop to near freezing again.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

What happened to SUSLA’s football program?

It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. Carstensen challenges...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy