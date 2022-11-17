Read full article on original website
arklatexweekend.com
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
KTBS
Chuck Jones’s 4th Annual NWLA Food Bank Thanksgiving Benefit Concert
BOSSIER CITY, La. - If you're looking for something meaningful and fun to do this weekend, look no more. Head out and help us help Chuck Jones on his mission to give everyone a bountiful Thanksgiving!. His Thanksgiving Benefit Concert is Saturday, Nov. 19 form 7 p.m. until 11 p.m....
q973radio.com
Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area
It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
KTBS
Shreveport Symphony adds Latin flavor
SHREVEPORT, La. - Music and film come together this weekend for a celebration of culture. The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra presents its Latin Nights concert. It features Aldo Lopez Gavila. Conductor Michael Butterman tells us what to expect.
Ice Cube’s Bossier City Show Has Been Cancelled
Sad news for music fans in Shreveport and Bossier City, as a massive show set for December has been called off. Brookshire Grocery Arena sent out an email alert letting everyone know the Ice Cube & Cypress Hill show set for December 2nd, 2022 has been cancelled. Their release said:
KSLA
Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission offering warm place to sleep for those in need
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every time the weather turns cold, our attention turns to people who don’t have access to heat. The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission says they treat these temperatures as a “red alert” situation and offer a warm place for people to spend the night. ”Anytime...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
KSLA
City of Shreveport website is down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
KTBS
Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport chaplains give turkeys and prayer ahead of Thanksgiving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department’s Chaplains on patrol held a prayer vigil and turkey giveaway at a Shopper’s Value Grocery Store Saturday morning. Several department chaplains gathered to pray with community members as they passed by and shopped at the chain’s Jewella Avenue location....
KTBS
Showers possible Thanksgiving morning
SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front with showers is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex on Thanksgiving morning. Windy and cooler weather is expected during the afternoon behind the front. Here is the preliminary forecast timeline:. The cold front nears Shreveport around 7 a.m. with some showers. The front and...
KSLA
Man on bicycle hit by car on Line Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an accident at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The incident occurred on Line Avenue near Evangeline Place and Drexel Drive. These roads are currently blocked off to traffic. Officials say a man on a bicycle was hit by a...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Police Chief asks council to approve request for armored SWAT vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith asked the Shreveport City Council to approve the department’s request for an armored vehicle at Friday’s council meeting. Smith asked that the council allocate funds for a vehicle like the Bearcat similar to the one used by law...
KSLA
Cool weekend with a big warm up next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It is going to be a cooler day today and a bit gloomy at times. Highs today will struggle to reach the low-50s and there is a chance for a stray shower or two. The cloudy skies will continue through into the late afternoon with some decreasing clouds going into the nighttime hours. Lows tonight will drop to near freezing again.
KTBS
Claiborne Magnet principal promises to let students pie her in the face
SHREVEPORT, La.-Dr. Sheila Lester, principal of Caddo Magnet Elementary School in Shreveport, followed through on a promise to take a pie to the face if her students received high test scores. Not only did her students succeed, they far exceeded expectations by boosting the school's already high A rating to...
KTBS
Bossier Elementary principal celebrates moving school up two letter grades
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Norcha Lacy is the Bossier Parish Schools Principal of the Year, but on Wednesday even bigger news she and her team have moved Bossier Elementary School up two letter grades from "F" to "C." She says even the pandemic helped make this accomplishment possible. "We were...
ktalnews.com
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. Carstensen challenges...
“A loss under these circumstances is unfortunate” Third horse in two months euthanized at Louisiana Downs
Caesars Entertainment responds to a horse being put down this past Saturday at Louisiana Downs, the third in two months.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
