MONDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: electric recliner, brown faux leather, nail head detail, like new $200 – 979-277-2182. For Sale: gas grill, 5-burner, good cond., reduced price ; hay ring ; lg. metal dog carrier – 979-836-1126 LM. Wanted: will take...
Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County. This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING APPROVES REZONING REQUEST FROM PREMIER METAL BUYERS
The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a rezoning request to allow a local business to expand operations. The commission voted in favor of changing the zoning at 1150 Dixie Road, which belongs to Brannon Industrial Group/Premier Metal Buyers, from Local Business Residential Mixed Use to Industrial Use.
FAITH MISSION TO HOST COMMUNITY-WIDE THANKSGIVING MEAL
Faith Mission will support those who are in need this Thanksgiving with its annual community-wide meal on Thursday. Free lunches will be served in the dining room of the Cannery Kitchen in Brenham. Doors open at 11 a.m., and meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are not required.
CHAPPELL HILL BANK TO RECEIVE TEXAS TREASURE BUSINESS AWARD
Chappell Hill Bank has been chosen to receive the Texas Treasure Business Award. The bank, which was founded on September 2, 1907, was selected by the Community Heritage Division of the Texas Historical Commission to receive the honor. The award recognizes companies that have played a major role in the...
CLIVE NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
Clive is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Clive is an adult Australian Cattle Dog and Blue Heeler mix. Brenham Animal Services says he is friendly, playful, smart and athletic, adding that he loves to play with his toys and fetch. Anyone interested...
Additional tenants to follow H-E-B's November opening in Magnolia Place
The long-awaited H-E-B opened early Nov. 2 to hundreds of shoppers in the city of Magnolia. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) H-E-B opened Nov. 2 at FM 1488 and Spur 149, ending an eight-year journey to bring the grocer—along with hundreds of jobs and new sales tax revenue—to the city.
20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market kicks off in The Woodlands
The 20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market kicked off a weekend of shopping at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. At the Preview Party held on the evening of Thursday, November 17, 2022, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy music, food and fun shopping first before the shopping extravaganza held this weekend.
BRENHAM, WASHINGTON CO. OFFICES TO CLOSE FOR THANKSGIVING
Offices around Brenham and Washington County will be closed starting Thursday in celebration of Thanksgiving. Closures on Thursday and Friday include Brenham City Hall, Brenham Municipal Court and all Washington County offices. Brenham Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library will all be closed Thursday through Sunday.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Daddy Long Legs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daddy Long Legs is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 18. Daddy Long Legs is a staff favorite who they feel has been overlooked because he might be considered just another black cat. But he has plenty of personality and is an avid cuddler.
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS NOMINATIONS FOR MAN & WOMAN OF YEAR, SMALL BUSINESS OF YEAR
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will be tomorrow’s (Tuesday) guest on the KWHI Community Corner. Chamber President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will discuss the annual Man and Woman of the Year and Small Business of the Year recognition program, as well as the upcoming deadline to submit award nominations to the Chamber. Nominations must be turned in by January 12, 2023.
Building collapsed in fire near Spring, The Woodlands, multiple crews on scene
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A building collapsed after a fully evolved fire in Montgomery County. The Woodlands Fire Department assisted the South Montgomery County FD and Spring FD with a structure fire in the 25000 block of North I-45 near Rayford. The building was said to be under construction. Reports...
Concerns regarding payroll disruption at St. Joseph Health
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health and its parent company CommonSpirit Health have responded to complaints of payroll issues that began flooding into KBTX last week. Multiple St. Joseph Health staff, including hourly employees and contractors, claim their paychecks were incorrect. Those employees shared concerns about a lack of pay and few answers from managers. They also say it is possible funds will be pulled from a handful of future paychecks.
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
LOCAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HOLDS STEADY FOR OCTOBER
Unemployment numbers saw little change over the past month in Washington County. The county’s number of unemployed residents in October rose slightly to 561 from 555 in September. Meanwhile, the amount of employed residents and the total civilian labor force both fell last month to 14,073 and 14,634, respectively....
CHAPPELL HILL’S JIM CHISOLM TO DISCUSS TEXAS STAR WINERY ON TUMBLEWEED SMITH’S ‘THE SOUND OF TEXAS’
Wine in bluebonnet country will be featured tomorrow (Tuesday) on Tumbleweed Smith’s “The Sound of Texas” program on KWHI. Jim Chisolm will discuss the Texas Star Winery, which he and his wife, Susan, opened in Chappell Hill in 2014. “The Sound of Texas” can be heard Monday...
BRENHAM EDF ELECTED FIVE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Brenham Economic Development Foundation has announced that its members have elected five directors to serve a three-year term on the board starting in December. Four current directors were re-elected to serve another term. Those directors include Blake Brannon, Brannon Industrial Group; Chad Gerke, The Gerke Law Firm; Trey Hardy, Germania; and Randy Hodde, Hodde Real Estate.
Resident outside of Houston $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
Winning sure is fun, especially when it's your favorite football team like the Dallas Cowboys putting a stomping on the highly-touted Minnesota Vikings, but winning $1 million is a bit sweeter.
Animal rescue asking for help for injured and abused pup
DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County animal rescue organization is asking for help as it cares for an injured puppy that appears to have been abused. The dog was found on Friday near the Deanville community, according to Haven Animal Rescue of Texas. After taking x-rays and examining his...
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. The collision happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Highway 6 northbound between Rock Prairie Road and...
