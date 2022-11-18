ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift responds to Ticketmaster issues for The Eras Tour

By Erin McCullough
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The pop star has broken her silence on the Ticketmaster troubles with “The Eras Tour” tickets.

Taylor Swift released a statement on Instagram Friday, three days after massive technical issues plagued the more than 3.5 million people who were trying to buy tickets for her 2023 tour. The issues and high demand during the presale event prompted a cancellation of the originally-planned general public sale of tickets Friday.

In the statement, Swift acknowledge the fans who couldn’t get tickets and those who did but had trouble in the process.

Ticketmaster cancels public sale of Taylor Swift The Eras Tour tickets after presale issues

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she said of the ticketing issues experienced during the Verified Fan presale event through Ticketmaster Tuesday, Nov. 15.

“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward,” she said, noting that she and her team were assured by Ticketmaster it would be able to handle the demand.

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them,” she said.

Swift is scheduled to perform in Nissan Stadium May 5-7, 2023.

TN AG launches investigation into Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift presale debacle

The issues have prompted the Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti to investigate Ticketmaster-Live Nation for possible antitrust and consumer protection violations.

Swift’s statement in full reads:

Taylor Swift
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

