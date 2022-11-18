Read full article on original website
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police on Saturday arrested a man accused of stealing an internet service provider’s work truck. According to a report by City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, at 12:06 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that a man’s Optimum work truck had just been stolen from Comfort Inn & Suites in the 4400 block of South First Street. The vehicle – a maroon Ford Lariat truck with company stickers – was reportedly inbound on South First Street with the suspect behind the wheel.
A another man has been reported missing...this time in Evadale
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man who is missing from the Evadale area. According to Sheriff Mitchell Newman, 37-year-old Julian Boyd was last seen on Saturday, November 19th at about 5:00 p.m. as he was walking into the 4-Mile Hunting Club at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1131 and County Road 876.
Lufkin intersection cleaned up after wood screws were spilled on road
UPDATE: The roads have been cleaned up, according to Lufkin city officials. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of Daniel McCall Drive and College Drive because there are wooden screws all over the road, according to the city of Lufkin. Officials said the screws are two-inches long and they […]
Newton County man still missing
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a man is still missing, and an extensive search over the weekend turned up no results. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 21st, 2022
We conducted a search for the missing person, Joshua Ian Larkin on Saturday, and Sunday. We conducted a search in the areas and the location where he was last seen and parked his vehicle with negative results. We searched the entire property was his vehicle was parked, and a large, wooded area next to that location where he was last seen. A searched was initiated using a Blood Hound, Deputies from Vernon Parish, Beauregard Parish, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We used searchers on foot, 4-Wheeler (ATV), and Side-by-Sides (UTV). Blood Hounds were used on both days. Other investigative search methods are being used as our investigation for the whereabouts of Mr. Larkin continues. Anyone who may have seen Joshua Ian Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th, is asked to contact the Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
These Unsolved East Texas Murders Continue to Haunt Investigators
Tara Blue - Shelby County, presumed murdered in 2001, UNSOLVED. Brian Martin - Angelina County, body found on FM 841 in 1985, UNSOLVED. Natasha Atchley - Shepherd, TX, the body of the former Livingston student was found in the trunk of her burned car in 1992, UNSOLVED. Bill Roland -...
Jasper County deputy attacked, choked during traffic stop
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old Magnolia Springs man is behind bars after assaulting and choking a Jasper County deputy last week. Kenneth Woods, 25, was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, after attacking a deputy following a brief chase along Texas Highway 96. Deputies initially pulled over a...
Retired Beaumont PD officer allegedly shot and killed retired Port Arthur FD firefighter
Port Arthur Police are investigating after a retired Beaumont police officer allegedly shot and killed a retired Port Arthur firefighter. The incident occurred at about 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the 8000 block of Tom Drive, which is about a mile northeast of Central Mall. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso...
Sabine Parish man shot three times while hunting on own property
SABINE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Sabine Parish man was shot while hunting on his property Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 12:30 p.m., authorities say. Wendell Wayne George, 66, of Converse, said he was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun, said Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.
Small fire in Jasper Whataburger HVAC system
The Jasper Fire Department was called to Whataburger on South Wheeler Street late Monday morning when a small fire occurred in the air conditioning system on top of the roof. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the system and also inside the restaurant, but no flames were visible.
James Lowell Terrell, III
James Lowell Terrell, III of Buna passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. Funeral service will be 10 am Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Buna with burial at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, November 25. Born July 4,...
TCEQ to hear public input on their plan to put bacteria in two local waterways
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has announced that they are seeking public input on their plan to put bacteria in two local waterways. According to the TCEQ, they intend to put the bacteria in Sandy Creek in Jasper County, and Wolf Creek in Tyler County - both of which flow into Dam B and then down the Neches River.
The switch is thrown and the lights are on for Christmas
Local business leader Tressy Morgan and her team did the honors on Saturday and turned on the lights at the Jasper County Courthouse officially signaling Christmas. Morgan, who is one the owners of Hamburger Depot, took on the project last year and has been headed full steam ahead since that time, adding additional lights and decorations in concert with the Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce.
Connie Fillyaw
Connie Fillyaw, age 88, native of Jasper, TX, and resident of Missouri City, TX, transitioned on November 16, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Lighthouse C.O.G.I.C., 1013 Helen St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Indian Creek Cemetery under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Johnny Neal Wagstaff
A Celebration of Johnny Neal Wagstaff’s Life, age 83, of Jasper, Texas, will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Jasper County Cowboy Church, Jasper, Texas with burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery, San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the church.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
Jasper Lions Club Pancake Breakfast will be Sat, Dec 3rd
The Annual Jasper Lions Club All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast with Santa Claus and Special Guest will be held on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the Wesley Center on the Campus of the First United Methodist Church located at 329 North Bowie Street in Jasper, Texas.
Steve Hutto
Funeral services for Steve Hutto will be 2:00 pm Saturday, November 19, 2022, at The First Pentecostal Church of Fred with interment following in Fred Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until time of service at the church. He passed away November 12, 2022, in Fred, Texas. Steve was born May 20, 1957, in Kountze, Texas to George and Etta Ray Eason Hutto. He worked for many years as a pipe fitter. Steve was a lifelong resident of Hardin and Tyler Counties. He enjoyed making jewelry, and always loved to tell a story of the old days. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Britton Hutto, Ronnie Hutto, Glenn Hutto, Raymond Hutto, Don Hutto, and sister Nellie Hutto Hendrickson. He is survived by his daughters Debbie ‘BB’ Jean Hutto, Kendall Elsea and husband Aaron, Carrie Beck and husband Bubba; son Christopher ‘Critter’ Eugene Crain and wife Lauren; and brothers Martin Ray Hutto and Rex Hutto Sr. He is also survived by his grandchildren Caitlyn Moore and Steven Evans; Zachary and Anthony Day; Layne, Ace, and Gatlyn Elsea; Riley, Ellis, and Emmy Beck; Neveah, Blayton, Braylynn, Tucker, Kenzie Crain, and Bradley Theune, as well as one more Crain baby on the way; great granddaughter Kinsley Evans, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Steve was a special person and will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.
