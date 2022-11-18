ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police on Saturday arrested a man accused of stealing an internet service provider’s work truck. According to a report by City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, at 12:06 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that a man’s Optimum work truck had just been stolen from Comfort Inn & Suites in the 4400 block of South First Street. The vehicle – a maroon Ford Lariat truck with company stickers – was reportedly inbound on South First Street with the suspect behind the wheel.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

A another man has been reported missing...this time in Evadale

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man who is missing from the Evadale area. According to Sheriff Mitchell Newman, 37-year-old Julian Boyd was last seen on Saturday, November 19th at about 5:00 p.m. as he was walking into the 4-Mile Hunting Club at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1131 and County Road 876.
EVADALE, TX
kjas.com

Newton County man still missing

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a man is still missing, and an extensive search over the weekend turned up no results. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 21st, 2022

We conducted a search for the missing person, Joshua Ian Larkin on Saturday, and Sunday. We conducted a search in the areas and the location where he was last seen and parked his vehicle with negative results. We searched the entire property was his vehicle was parked, and a large, wooded area next to that location where he was last seen. A searched was initiated using a Blood Hound, Deputies from Vernon Parish, Beauregard Parish, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We used searchers on foot, 4-Wheeler (ATV), and Side-by-Sides (UTV). Blood Hounds were used on both days. Other investigative search methods are being used as our investigation for the whereabouts of Mr. Larkin continues. Anyone who may have seen Joshua Ian Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th, is asked to contact the Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Small fire in Jasper Whataburger HVAC system

The Jasper Fire Department was called to Whataburger on South Wheeler Street late Monday morning when a small fire occurred in the air conditioning system on top of the roof. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the system and also inside the restaurant, but no flames were visible.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

James Lowell Terrell, III

James Lowell Terrell, III of Buna passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. Funeral service will be 10 am Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Buna with burial at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, November 25. Born July 4,...
BUNA, TX
kjas.com

The switch is thrown and the lights are on for Christmas

Local business leader Tressy Morgan and her team did the honors on Saturday and turned on the lights at the Jasper County Courthouse officially signaling Christmas. Morgan, who is one the owners of Hamburger Depot, took on the project last year and has been headed full steam ahead since that time, adding additional lights and decorations in concert with the Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Connie Fillyaw

Connie Fillyaw, age 88, native of Jasper, TX, and resident of Missouri City, TX, transitioned on November 16, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Lighthouse C.O.G.I.C., 1013 Helen St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Indian Creek Cemetery under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Johnny Neal Wagstaff

A Celebration of Johnny Neal Wagstaff’s Life, age 83, of Jasper, Texas, will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Jasper County Cowboy Church, Jasper, Texas with burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery, San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the church.
JASPER, TX
KICKS 105

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Jasper Lions Club Pancake Breakfast will be Sat, Dec 3rd

The Annual Jasper Lions Club All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast with Santa Claus and Special Guest will be held on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the Wesley Center on the Campus of the First United Methodist Church located at 329 North Bowie Street in Jasper, Texas.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Steve Hutto

Funeral services for Steve Hutto will be 2:00 pm Saturday, November 19, 2022, at The First Pentecostal Church of Fred with interment following in Fred Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until time of service at the church. He passed away November 12, 2022, in Fred, Texas. Steve was born May 20, 1957, in Kountze, Texas to George and Etta Ray Eason Hutto. He worked for many years as a pipe fitter. Steve was a lifelong resident of Hardin and Tyler Counties. He enjoyed making jewelry, and always loved to tell a story of the old days. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Britton Hutto, Ronnie Hutto, Glenn Hutto, Raymond Hutto, Don Hutto, and sister Nellie Hutto Hendrickson. He is survived by his daughters Debbie ‘BB’ Jean Hutto, Kendall Elsea and husband Aaron, Carrie Beck and husband Bubba; son Christopher ‘Critter’ Eugene Crain and wife Lauren; and brothers Martin Ray Hutto and Rex Hutto Sr. He is also survived by his grandchildren Caitlyn Moore and Steven Evans; Zachary and Anthony Day; Layne, Ace, and Gatlyn Elsea; Riley, Ellis, and Emmy Beck; Neveah, Blayton, Braylynn, Tucker, Kenzie Crain, and Bradley Theune, as well as one more Crain baby on the way; great granddaughter Kinsley Evans, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Steve was a special person and will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.
FRED, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy