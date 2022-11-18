ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

kwhi.com

FAITH MISSION TO HOST COMMUNITY-WIDE THANKSGIVING MEAL

Faith Mission will support those who are in need this Thanksgiving with its annual community-wide meal on Thursday. Free lunches will be served in the dining room of the Cannery Kitchen in Brenham. Doors open at 11 a.m., and meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are not required.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

KWHI & KTEX-106 STUFFING STOCKINGS FOR THE HOLIDAYS

With the arrival of the holidays comes the return of KWHI and KTEX-106’s “Stuff Your Stocking” contest to make the season merry and bright. Listeners can visit participating stores all around the area to sign up to win a special gift from that store, or the ultimate grand prize of $1,000.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County. This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

CLIVE NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

Clive is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Clive is an adult Australian Cattle Dog and Blue Heeler mix. Brenham Animal Services says he is friendly, playful, smart and athletic, adding that he loves to play with his toys and fetch. Anyone interested...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM, WASHINGTON CO. OFFICES TO CLOSE FOR THANKSGIVING

Offices around Brenham and Washington County will be closed starting Thursday in celebration of Thanksgiving. Closures on Thursday and Friday include Brenham City Hall, Brenham Municipal Court and all Washington County offices. Brenham Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library will all be closed Thursday through Sunday.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

TICKET INFORMATION FOR THE BRENHAM-PNG PLAYOFF GAME

According to Brenham ISD, the playoff tickets for the Brenham-Port Neches Groves Region Semifinal football game are going to be on Ticketmaster.com. They have not received an estimated time from Ticketmaster as to when they are going to put the tickets up on their website for purchase. 3:35PM UPDATE -...
kwhi.com

MONDAY COUNTRY STORE

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: electric recliner, brown faux leather, nail head detail, like new $200 – 979-277-2182. For Sale: gas grill, 5-burner, good cond., reduced price ; hay ring ; lg. metal dog carrier – 979-836-1126 LM. Wanted: will take...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Former Brazos County Commissioner, Kenny Mallard, passed away Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenny Mallard, a former Brazos county commissioner passed away Thursday. Mallard represented precinct 3 on the commissioners court between 2003 and 2016. Before that, he served on the Bryan City Council. He was also on the board of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. No word...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market kicks off in The Woodlands

The 20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market kicked off a weekend of shopping at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. At the Preview Party held on the evening of Thursday, November 17, 2022, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy music, food and fun shopping first before the shopping extravaganza held this weekend.
kwhi.com

BLINN WOMEN CRUSH TEMPLE 108-79 IN HOME OPENER

The third-ranked Buccaneers wasted no time making their home debut a memorable one. Blinn used a high-powered offensive attack to dismantle Temple College en route to a 108-79 victory Monday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. With their first home win in front of an energetic Kruse Center crowd,...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS NOMINATIONS FOR MAN & WOMAN OF YEAR, SMALL BUSINESS OF YEAR

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will be tomorrow’s (Tuesday) guest on the KWHI Community Corner. Chamber President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will discuss the annual Man and Woman of the Year and Small Business of the Year recognition program, as well as the upcoming deadline to submit award nominations to the Chamber. Nominations must be turned in by January 12, 2023.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.
SOMERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Animal rescue asking for help for injured and abused pup

DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County animal rescue organization is asking for help as it cares for an injured puppy that appears to have been abused. The dog was found on Friday near the Deanville community, according to Haven Animal Rescue of Texas. After taking x-rays and examining his...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX

