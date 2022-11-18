Faith Mission will support those who are in need this Thanksgiving with its annual community-wide meal on Thursday. Free lunches will be served in the dining room of the Cannery Kitchen in Brenham. Doors open at 11 a.m., and meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are not required.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO