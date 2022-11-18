Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION TO HOST COMMUNITY-WIDE THANKSGIVING MEAL
Faith Mission will support those who are in need this Thanksgiving with its annual community-wide meal on Thursday. Free lunches will be served in the dining room of the Cannery Kitchen in Brenham. Doors open at 11 a.m., and meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are not required.
kwhi.com
KWHI & KTEX-106 STUFFING STOCKINGS FOR THE HOLIDAYS
With the arrival of the holidays comes the return of KWHI and KTEX-106’s “Stuff Your Stocking” contest to make the season merry and bright. Listeners can visit participating stores all around the area to sign up to win a special gift from that store, or the ultimate grand prize of $1,000.
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL’S JIM CHISOLM TO DISCUSS TEXAS STAR WINERY ON TUMBLEWEED SMITH’S ‘THE SOUND OF TEXAS’
Wine in bluebonnet country will be featured tomorrow (Tuesday) on Tumbleweed Smith’s “The Sound of Texas” program on KWHI. Jim Chisolm will discuss the Texas Star Winery, which he and his wife, Susan, opened in Chappell Hill in 2014. “The Sound of Texas” can be heard Monday...
kwhi.com
BLINN MUSIC DEPARTMENT TO CONCLUDE SEMESTER WITH SIX CONCERTS, INCLUDING ‘SOUNDS OF THE SEASON’
The Blinn College District Music Department will present six concerts ranging from vocal student recitals to Blinn College Band ensemble concerts as the fall semester draws to a close. Performances include:. Woodwind Ensemble Concert, Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. in Finke Recital Hall in the Brenham Campus Schmidt Building,...
KBTX.com
Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County. This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.
kwhi.com
CLIVE NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
Clive is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Clive is an adult Australian Cattle Dog and Blue Heeler mix. Brenham Animal Services says he is friendly, playful, smart and athletic, adding that he loves to play with his toys and fetch. Anyone interested...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The parents of a bus passenger who survived a fiery crash on Highway 6 say they’re thankful for those who stopped to help their son and his girlfriend. The Texas A&M University senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, WASHINGTON CO. OFFICES TO CLOSE FOR THANKSGIVING
Offices around Brenham and Washington County will be closed starting Thursday in celebration of Thanksgiving. Closures on Thursday and Friday include Brenham City Hall, Brenham Municipal Court and all Washington County offices. Brenham Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library will all be closed Thursday through Sunday.
kwhi.com
TICKET INFORMATION FOR THE BRENHAM-PNG PLAYOFF GAME
According to Brenham ISD, the playoff tickets for the Brenham-Port Neches Groves Region Semifinal football game are going to be on Ticketmaster.com. They have not received an estimated time from Ticketmaster as to when they are going to put the tickets up on their website for purchase. 3:35PM UPDATE -...
kwhi.com
MONDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: electric recliner, brown faux leather, nail head detail, like new $200 – 979-277-2182. For Sale: gas grill, 5-burner, good cond., reduced price ; hay ring ; lg. metal dog carrier – 979-836-1126 LM. Wanted: will take...
KBTX.com
Former Brazos County Commissioner, Kenny Mallard, passed away Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenny Mallard, a former Brazos county commissioner passed away Thursday. Mallard represented precinct 3 on the commissioners court between 2003 and 2016. Before that, he served on the Bryan City Council. He was also on the board of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. No word...
Resident outside of Houston $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
Winning sure is fun, especially when it's your favorite football team like the Dallas Cowboys putting a stomping on the highly-touted Minnesota Vikings, but winning $1 million is a bit sweeter.
hellowoodlands.com
20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market kicks off in The Woodlands
The 20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market kicked off a weekend of shopping at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. At the Preview Party held on the evening of Thursday, November 17, 2022, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy music, food and fun shopping first before the shopping extravaganza held this weekend.
kwhi.com
BLINN WOMEN CRUSH TEMPLE 108-79 IN HOME OPENER
The third-ranked Buccaneers wasted no time making their home debut a memorable one. Blinn used a high-powered offensive attack to dismantle Temple College en route to a 108-79 victory Monday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. With their first home win in front of an energetic Kruse Center crowd,...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS NOMINATIONS FOR MAN & WOMAN OF YEAR, SMALL BUSINESS OF YEAR
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will be tomorrow’s (Tuesday) guest on the KWHI Community Corner. Chamber President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will discuss the annual Man and Woman of the Year and Small Business of the Year recognition program, as well as the upcoming deadline to submit award nominations to the Chamber. Nominations must be turned in by January 12, 2023.
KBTX.com
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a high school coach in Bryan is thanking officers from the College Station Police Department for saving his life following a fiery crash Sunday morning on Highway 6. Calvin Hill, a coach at Rudder High School, was driving a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
KBTX.com
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. The collision happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Highway 6 northbound between Rock Prairie Road and...
Richmond resident claims $1 million Powerball prize for ticket sold in Houston
RICHMOND, Texas — Someone in RICHmond is now RICH!. The Texas Lottery Commission said a Richmond resident has claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Nov. 7. The lucky winner chose to remain anonymous. The ticket was bought at C’s Speedy Mart on Bissonnet...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
Animal rescue asking for help for injured and abused pup
DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County animal rescue organization is asking for help as it cares for an injured puppy that appears to have been abused. The dog was found on Friday near the Deanville community, according to Haven Animal Rescue of Texas. After taking x-rays and examining his...
Comments / 0