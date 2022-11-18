Read full article on original website
Putin's Army 'Struggling With The Military Realities' In Ukraine: UK Intelligence
Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops fighting his war in Ukraine are "struggling with the military realities" in the Luhansk region, as per U.K.'s Intelligence. What Happened: Britain's Ministry of Defence has suggested in its daily intelligence report on the Ukraine war suggested that the Russian army is struggling to maintain "a credible defense" along part of its front line.
Putin Had To Reportedly 'Scale Back' After Jammers Installed For Ukraine Disrupted Russia's Own Systems
In the early days of the Russia-Ukraine war, Vladimir Putin‘s forces suffered “electronic fratricide” after Russian jammers installed for disrupting Ukraine’s air-defense radars and communications links jammed their own communications. What Happened: The problem became so critical that the Russian army had to stop disrupting Ukrainian...
Russian Cancer Patient Can Stay In Netherlands For Cannabis Treatment Despite Asylum Rejection, EU Court Rules
The EU Court of Justice decided the man should not be sent back to Russia, following the rejection of his asylum appeal after a local Dutch court sought guidance on the issue, reported Politico. The case could set a precedent for other jurisdictions, said Vincenzo Salvatore, current counsel and leader...
