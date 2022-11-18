Read full article on original website
Lobe Sciences Hopes To Move Novel Psilocin Drug Compounds Quickly Through The FDA Funnel
In this new Trade To Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales interviews the CEO of Lobe Sciences LOBEF, Philip Young. Lobe Sciences is an emerging psychedelic biotech company developing psilocin and nontraditional medicines for better brain health. While psilocybin gets all the attention in the psychedelics industry, psilocybin is actually...
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
7 Pot Smoking, Weed Loving, Ganja-Inspired Green Wednesday & Thanksgiving Cannabis Ideas
Did you know that over the years marijuana has become a staple at the Thanksgiving dinner table? Yes, each year brings new recipes and options to serve cannabis-infused food right next to your juicy Thanksgiving turkey. It could be weed-infused turkey gravy or a THC-infused non-alcoholic beverage to wash it all down.
Labor reverses Trump-era rule that limited retirement investments in ESG companies
The Labor Department changed a rule that put limits on the ability of fiduciaries to invest in companies that follow ESG guidelines, reversing a Trump-era rule.
Trump Inks $4B Deal With Saudi Developer To Build Villas, Hotel And Golf Course In Oman
Biden’s U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing. The filing said it would be “developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.”. The deal comes at a time of increased hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the U.S....
AbbVie Finalizes To Pay Around $2.4B In Settlement Against US Opioid Lawsuits
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA and AbbVie Inc ABBV have finalized the settlement's terms worth over $6.6 billion to resolve several lawsuits by U.S. state and local governments over the marketing of opioid painkillers. Under the deals, first announced in July, Teva will pay up to $4.25 billion, including a...
iPhone Might Be The Best Choice If You Are Looking At The Fastest 5G Phone, Says Research
A new study has found that Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhones are significantly ahead of smartphones operated by Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Android, in terms of fastest 5G speed in the U.S. and U.K. What Happened: On Monday, Ookla, an internet connectivity testing company, published a report providing insights on the...
MMJ Taxes In Iowa, NC Tribe Seeks Cannabis Retail, Weed Sales In Canada And Legalization In Colombia
Iowa Asks Legislature To Change State Taxing System For Medicinal Cannabis. Iowa’s Medical Cannabidiol Board recently announced it will ask the state Legislature to exempt medical cannabis products from the state’s sales tax and change its business licensing procedure for dispensaries. Board members said the state seeks to...
Biden Calls For Clear Regulation Of Crypto Following G20 Summit, FTX/Alameda Collapse
President Joe Biden’s administration has called for stronger regulatory controls over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies in response to the scandal, potential fraud, and money lost through the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX FTT/USD exchange and sister company, quantitative investment firm Alameda. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre...
Bitcoin In Sleep Mode? BTC Transaction Volume At 2-Year Low As Addresses In Profit Lowest Since March 2020
Bitcoin BTC/USD has seen its on-chain activity decrease notably, with recent data showing that the drop is of major significance. What Happened: The seven-day moving average of Bitcoin's on-chain transaction volume just reached a two-year low of $1,234,209,106, according to data from blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. The previous two-year low was reported on Dec. 12, 2020 at $1,235,029,122.
US stocks rise, strong earnings send retailers higher
Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly higher Tuesday, as solid company earnings helped lift several retailers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, more than making up for its losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.4%. All the company sectors in the benchmark S&P 500 index rose, with technology stocks driving much of the rally. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 4.7%. Financial and health care stocks also helped lift the market. Charles Schwab rose 1.6% and Pfizer added 1.9%.
Cardano Will Launch USDA — Its U.S. Dollar-Backed, Regulated Stablecoin — In Early 2023
Emurgo, the official commercial arm and founding entity of the Cardano ADA/USD, recently announced the launching of the first fully fiat, regulatory compliance stablecoin in the Cardano ecosystem. The USDA USDA/USD will be in compliance with regulations thanks to cooperation with an unnamed U.S.-based financial services company that will act...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; S&P 500 Rises 1%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.96% to 34,024.49 while the NASDAQ rose 0.79% to 11,111.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1% to 3,989.53. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose...
What's Going On With Oil Today?
Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday, with crude futures gaining 1.34%. The move comes after Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister on Monday denied reports suggesting Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members were considering an output hike of 500,000 barrels per day. Saudi Arabia's denial of an output increase overshadowed demand...
Synopsys Analyst Slashes Price Target By 6% To Be In Line With Peers
Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintains Synopsys Inc SNPS with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $425 to $400. Ahead of Synopsys' October quarter EPS print, he re-rated the stock. He slashed his price target to be more in line with their peers. He believes SNPS should command...
Investment Strategy Monthly Insights, November 2022
Geopolitical risks declined somewhat as the U.S. and China resumed dialogue at the G20 summit in Bali. Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping seem to be working on finding common ground, which could lead to healthier competition on technology. The drop in the U.S. dollar coupled with a declining risk-off environment bode well for the Tech sector’s investment backdrop. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges, rose more than 8% the day after the Biden-Xi meeting.1 China’s latest initiatives to rescue its real estate market and ease COVID-19 restrictions could further boost growth prospects and earnings expectations, potentially triggering a sustained rebound in Chinese equities.
