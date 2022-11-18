Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Missing man found dead in Guana River area, St. Johns County deputies say
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A search for a missing 57-year-old man in the Guana River Wildlife Management Area ended tragically Tuesday when his body was found, St. Johns County deputies said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deployed a “tremendous amount...
News4Jax.com
Family searching for missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Clay County
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old. The Sheriff’s Office said Malachi Cook was last seen in Clay County. According to the national nonprofit The Aware Foundation, he was last seen off Red...
WSVN-TV
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old boy out of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing from Jacksonville. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday afternoon issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Nasir Williams. Investigators said the boy was last seen on Sunday in the area of the...
News4Jax.com
2 men facing murder, other charges in death of 79-year-old man in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men have been charged with second-degree murder, armed burglary and grand theft auto in the death of a 79-year-old man whose body was discovered Aug. 17 at a home in Riverside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers first went to the home on Frederica...
JSO: Man arrives at hospital after shooting in Picketville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night. According to detectives, at about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Old Kings Road in reference to a shooting, but they were unable to find the victim. However, a short time later, a man in his mid-30s checked himself into a nearby hospital with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He matched the description and his story fit the call dispatch to Old Kings Road.
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office expanding camera network, wants people to be involved
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is working to expand its county-wide surveillance camera network, and it wants places like businesses and homeowners associations to get involved. The county has over 1,200 cameras connected to its community connect system. That’s technology that gives the Sheriff’s...
JSO: Missing 9-year-old boy near Orion St located
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 5:29 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported that missing 9-year-old Nasir Williams has been located. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy last seen leaving his residence in the 2500 block of Orion St. Nine-year-old Nasir...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for reported missing Clay County 15-year-old
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Franklin County Sheriff has requested assistance locating a 15-year-old boy out of Clay County who has been missing since November 13. The 15-year-old boy is named Malachi Cook with a height of 5′7 and a weight of 125 pounds. The Clay County Sheriff’s...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Driver dead in fiery crash on Old Kings Road in Picketville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver of a pickup truck was killed Monday evening in a crash on Old Kings Road in the Picketville neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Nassim Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were notified at about 5:17 p.m. of a truck...
JSO: Teen found shot by unknown assailant in Carver Manor area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenager was found shot Sunday night on New Kings Road. According to detectives, at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to the location and located a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possession
A Jacksonville man in Clay County Jail for the possession of fentanyl now faces additional charges of grand theft, deputies said. Jacksonville man faces charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, drug possession, grand theft and trespassing in Clay County.Photo byGetty Images.
WCJB
Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
Fatal crash marks 153rd traffic fatality in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 5:17 p.m. Monday evening, the JSO Communication Center received a call from a concerned citizen stating a driver of a white pickup truck was heading northbound on Old Kings Road and driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.
actionnewsjax.com
PHOTOS: Baker County meth arrest
Meth arrest Jacksonville man arrested for trying to sell almost two ounces of methamphetamine. (BCSO/Facebook)
News4Jax.com
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in deadly May shooting on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the May shooting death of a man on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were dispatched to a residence on Jammes Road on May 9. The Sheriff’s Office said Jacksonville Fire...
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian killed in Columbia County crash, FHP says
A man is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night on I-75 in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 74-year-old man was driving an SUV south on Interstate 75 at mile marker 432 in the inside lane when he hit a pedestrian who had walked into the inside lane, troopers said.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County man sentenced for life after assault
An Alachua County jury found Ian Gabriel Montero-Lopez guilty of sexual battery on a child 12-17 years old and sexual assault with the use of physical force. Montero-Lopez, 19, was sentenced to life in prison on the first count and a concurrent 30-year prison sentence on the second count. The...
Clay County Fire Rescue arrives to an Orange Park business after smoke seen
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Update 2:09 p.m.: According to Clay County officials, fire rescue was called for some light smoke coming from an electrical outlet. Firefighters cut the power off and confirmed there was no smoke or fire. No injuries were reported. Clay County Fire Rescue reported that it...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville residents say they want new sheriff to address crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is hearing from a lot of viewers who have questions for new Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters. He was sworn into office Sunday after winning the election a couple of weeks ago. News4JAX has been talking with people in the community, and crime is a primary...
JSO: Teenager shot on Hollycrest Drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday night, officers were dispatched to 5100 Hollycrest Drive in reference to a person shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male in his teens with a...
