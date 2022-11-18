Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Holiday at the Market in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Texomans got a jump start to their Christmas shopping a the 3rd annual 'Holiday at the Market' in downtown Denison on Saturday. Downtown Denison's Farmers Market offered many food and craft vendors as well as other vendors selling perfect Christmas ideas available for anyone who wanted to come out.
KTEN.com
Ardmore's Festival of Lights opening Saturday
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN)--Ardmore’s 1.5-mile drive through the Festival of Lights in Regional Park opens Saturday. “We are excited the Festival of Lights opens tomorrow, the 19th. The hours are Sunday through Thursday 6-10 pm, and Friday and Saturday 6-11,” Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said. “The people coming out is the best part. That’s why it's here, and we have it. I think that is what we enjoy the most.”
KTEN.com
Texoma gives back with Thanksgiving meals
(KTEN) -- Texoma locals provided free Thanksgiving meals Saturday afternoon. The T&T Youth Organization in Denison as well as the VFW Post of Sherman hosted their annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers opened doors early Saturday afternoon with a kitchen full of volunteers making sure people do not miss a...
KXII.com
Denison locals providing free Thanksgiving meals
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Thanksgiving preparations are underway in Denison. T&T Youth is hosting its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers encourage everyone in Texoma to come out and enjoy a hot meal with all the Thanksgiving fixings. Organizer Thomas Rucker III said,”It just makes us feel good to give back...
KTEN.com
1900s Sherman home restored
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- An early 1900s residence on North Woods Street in Sherman was on a block to be demolished until the new homeowner decided to restore it. "Some of these older homes that were built in the 20s and 30s, they have some of the best lumber still left in them," said Chip Matthew, superintendent of the Quality Neighborhoods Program. "And if it's done correctly like this house was done, it'll be here another 100 years."
KTEN.com
Free Thanksgiving meal at Sherman VFW post
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — VFW Post 2772 in Sherman is hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Post members say because of the need in Grayson County, volunteers throughout Grayson County and the VFW are offering a free meal to anyone. Dining begins at noon and continues until the food is gone.
KTEN.com
Denison youth group hosts free Thanksgiving meal
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — On Saturday, the TNT Youth Organization in Denison will host a free Thanksgiving lunch for anyone who wants a meal. The Thanksgiving meal is the organization's 47th annual meal. Doors open at noon on Saturday at 410 North Fannin Avenue. Click here for more information.
KTEN.com
Top three plays in Texoma 11-18
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Here are our top three plays for the last First and Ten during round two of the playoffs. 3.) Kaden Barron fights through the facemask penalty to score the touchdown. 2.) Ethan Sloan intercepts the pass from Jacksboro to put the Tigers right back in the...
KXII.com
Power stays on at Sherman apartments, back on at Denison complex
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman apartment residents fearing the worst are grateful the lights are on, and Denison renters in the dark and cold for three nights had power again Thursday night because someone made a payment on the property owners’ outstanding electric bill. On Wednesday night city officials...
KTEN.com
Comic Con comes to Ardmore for first time
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Comic Con is a convention for enthusiasts of all kinds, ranging from comic books to movies and even video games. Usually held in major cities, Ty Randolph, an Ardmore native, helped bring the event to Ardmore for the first time. "Usually they're held in Oklahoma City...
KTEN.com
Watch for deer on Texoma highways
(KTEN) — It's that time of year again, when motorists on rural roads and highways are subject to close encounters with deer. And if you see one deer crossing the road, there are likely more in the vicinity. "You need to slow down and make sure more deer aren't...
madillrecord.net
Willis Bridge slotted to be completed in the spring
The Willis Bridge is the longest state-maintained bridge in Oklahoma with its namesake from the local community of Willis, Okla. The 62-year-old bridge is on SH-99/US-377 that connects Whitesboro, Texas and Madill, Okla. With over 2,800 vehicles traveling across the bridge daily, it was deemed in poor condition by the...
KTEN.com
Area charities offer relief in apartment utility crisis
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN)—Grayson County charities are offering relief for those affected by the ongoing utility crisis at apartments owned by Apex East Coast Apartment Management. The Salvation Army is opening its doors overnight for tenants without power. "We will have cots set up, we'll be feeding... we're holding...
Plano native first Collin County Democrat elected to Texas House in decades
PLANO, Texas — As the first Democrat to win a Collin County House seat in nearly three decades, Representative-elect Mihaela Plesa understands the significance of her victory. The boundaries for her district, HD-70, changed during the last round of redistricting. And the redrawn district was actually built to favor...
KTEN.com
Concern over invasive species in Ardmore's City Lake
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Utilities Department is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to address a recently-found population of invasive zebra mussels in City Lake. Shawn Geurin, the director of public utilities, said it's not uncommon for zebra mussels to appear up in lakes, but...
News Channel 25
Woman, 66, killed in head-on collision on US 281 in Lampasas County: DPS
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – A 66-year-old Texas woman was killed this weekend in a head-on collision on US 281, 2.1 miles south of Adamsville in Lampasas County. Lampasas Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman pronounced Stephanie Diane Clements, 66, of Denton dead “on scene”after the two-vehicle accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a release Sunday.
One killed, 2 injured in Johnston County crash
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a crash in Johnston County.
KXII.com
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
murphymonitor.com
Former Collin College professor reinstated after lawsuit
The second of three lawsuits against Collin College was resolved last week as the Eastern District Federal Court in Sherman approved a settlement between a former professor and the school. Suzanne Jones was fired in January 2021 by Collin College, which cited three reasons for her removal: signing an open...
Fatal wreck, vehicle fire closes part of I-30 in Garland
Garland Police are working a fatality accident westbound I-30 between Rosehill Road and Broadway Blvd. The highway is closed and all traffic is being directed to exit Broadway Blvd.
