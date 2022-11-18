– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is 9-month-old Rosy from Woods Humane Society North County. Rosy is a beautiful, friendly kitty who prefers a quiet approach when she first meets people. She’s generally friendly and active but the shelter has her keeping to herself lately. She was fostered in a home and would much prefer to be back in a home again. She is still young and has lots of energy and would love to find someone who will have a good play sesh with her and then snuggle after.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO