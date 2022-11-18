ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

In Sports 11.21.2022

Two CIF semifinal football games Friday in the north county. The Templeton Eagles lost a close one to Pioneer Valley. Final score 16-13. Pioneer Valley advances to play Atascadero Friday night. Atascadero beat Dos Palos 35-0 to reach the CIF finals. So, Atascadero coach Vic Cooper is the last north...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
hancockcollege.edu

Bulldogs Football Picked to Host 2022 Strawberry Bowl

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After claiming a share of the National Northern League crown more than a week ago, the Allan Hancock College football team has been selected to host one of the six Southern California Football Association (SCFA) bowl games across the state set to take place this weekend. The...
SANTA MARIA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Santa Maria, November 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pioneer Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on November 21, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 8-17

Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
syvnews.com

Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High

A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
LOMPOC, CA
kprl.com

Thanksgiving For Paso Robles 11.21.2022

Volunteers begin work today in preparation for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. Linda Sturmer says they’re working today at the Culinary Arts Academy in Paso Robles, preparing the turkeys. Linda says they’re still looking for volunteers for the big event Thursday at Centennial park. You can still volunteer if...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 11/07 – 11/13/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 11, 2022. 01:55— Carson...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc’s Produce on Wheels

Food access is a passion for Shelby Wild, founder of Lompoc’s Route One Farmers’ Market. Before launching the market in 2020, Wild was a garden teacher for the Lompoc Unified School District and Explore Ecology, educating youth on cultivation of food and food systems. “The literal and figurative...
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rosy

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is 9-month-old Rosy from Woods Humane Society North County. Rosy is a beautiful, friendly kitty who prefers a quiet approach when she first meets people. She’s generally friendly and active but the shelter has her keeping to herself lately. She was fostered in a home and would much prefer to be back in a home again. She is still young and has lots of energy and would love to find someone who will have a good play sesh with her and then snuggle after.
ATASCADERO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy