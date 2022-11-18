Read full article on original website
Greyhounds Football Heading to CIF Division V Finals
ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Greyhounds came out with a great victory against Dos Palos (35-0) on Friday night, Nov. 18. The team moves forward to the Division V CIF Finals next Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. against Pioneer Valley at the War Memorial Stadium in Atascadero. Photos by...
kprl.com
In Sports 11.21.2022
Two CIF semifinal football games Friday in the north county. The Templeton Eagles lost a close one to Pioneer Valley. Final score 16-13. Pioneer Valley advances to play Atascadero Friday night. Atascadero beat Dos Palos 35-0 to reach the CIF finals. So, Atascadero coach Vic Cooper is the last north...
hancockcollege.edu
Bulldogs Football Picked to Host 2022 Strawberry Bowl
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After claiming a share of the National Northern League crown more than a week ago, the Allan Hancock College football team has been selected to host one of the six Southern California Football Association (SCFA) bowl games across the state set to take place this weekend. The...
Santa Maria, November 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Death notices for Nov. 8-17
Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
syvnews.com
Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High
A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
Righetti High School's FFA poultry team earns top four in the nation
Righetti High School's state FFA champion poultry evaluation team placed top four in the nation for the national FFA poultry evaluation career development event.
kprl.com
Thanksgiving For Paso Robles 11.21.2022
Volunteers begin work today in preparation for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. Linda Sturmer says they’re working today at the Culinary Arts Academy in Paso Robles, preparing the turkeys. Linda says they’re still looking for volunteers for the big event Thursday at Centennial park. You can still volunteer if...
UPDATE: Second fire at Heritage Ranch home overnight
After containing the flames last night, another fire broke out in the same Heritage Ranch home early this morning. Fire crews are on the scene now.
‘I saw this cat run toward me.’ SLO cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
“I was afraid to turn my back on him,” mountain biker Rex Hatter said.
Red Light Roundup 11/07 – 11/13/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 11, 2022. 01:55— Carson...
Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Wildlife advisory issued in San Luis Obispo after mountain lion sightings
The City of San Luis Obispo has issued a Wildlife Advisory after receiving several reports of mountain lion sightings in and around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc’s Produce on Wheels
Food access is a passion for Shelby Wild, founder of Lompoc’s Route One Farmers’ Market. Before launching the market in 2020, Wild was a garden teacher for the Lompoc Unified School District and Explore Ecology, educating youth on cultivation of food and food systems. “The literal and figurative...
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rosy
– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is 9-month-old Rosy from Woods Humane Society North County. Rosy is a beautiful, friendly kitty who prefers a quiet approach when she first meets people. She’s generally friendly and active but the shelter has her keeping to herself lately. She was fostered in a home and would much prefer to be back in a home again. She is still young and has lots of energy and would love to find someone who will have a good play sesh with her and then snuggle after.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
Popular hotel once sat at base of SLO County pier. Then a lightning storm struck
An 1892 advertisement called Hotel Marre “the pleasantest seaside resort on the coast.”
Five awesome places for a picnic in The Five Cities
Pack a lunch and hit the road to one of these scenic outdoor destinations. Travelers in search of fresh ocean breezes and quaint coastal vistas should head south to the Five Cities area of San Luis Obispo County. The “Five Cities” were originally made up of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach...
