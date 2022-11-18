ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

syvnews.com

Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High

A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
LOMPOC, CA
kprl.com

ECHO’s Turkey Trot 11.22.2022

Thanksgiving has a new tradition in the north county. ECHO’s Turkey Trot at Atascadero lake. That will be held Thanksgiving morning. ECHO has a new staff member helping with the run. Austin Solheim joins ECHO after working in Reno in the same field. Austin says he’s impressed with El...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Rodeo – The Great American Tradition 11.22.2022

To many, rodeo is a great American tradition. It’s a celebration of the old west and the skills required of the men and women who made a living running cattle in the western states. In September, John Hansen talked on KPRL about the Creston rodeo, he said it has...
CRESTON, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc’s Produce on Wheels

Food access is a passion for Shelby Wild, founder of Lompoc’s Route One Farmers’ Market. Before launching the market in 2020, Wild was a garden teacher for the Lompoc Unified School District and Explore Ecology, educating youth on cultivation of food and food systems. “The literal and figurative...
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 8-17

Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Three New Businesses Open in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — Three new businesses have opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence, candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast and lunch. Millennium Essence gift shop offers a variety of candles designed to de-stress and...
ATASCADERO, CA

