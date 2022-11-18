Read full article on original website
Atascadero Fall Festival brings weekend of fun to Sunken Gardens
The festival once again featured a Ferris wheel and other carnival rides in front of Atascadero’s historic City Hall.
syvnews.com
Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High
A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
kprl.com
ECHO’s Turkey Trot 11.22.2022
Thanksgiving has a new tradition in the north county. ECHO’s Turkey Trot at Atascadero lake. That will be held Thanksgiving morning. ECHO has a new staff member helping with the run. Austin Solheim joins ECHO after working in Reno in the same field. Austin says he’s impressed with El...
This Paso Robles wine is one of Wine Spectator’s top 20 picks for 2022
The top-rated red blend is “supple, rich and plump with personality,” the magazine said.
kprl.com
Rodeo – The Great American Tradition 11.22.2022
To many, rodeo is a great American tradition. It’s a celebration of the old west and the skills required of the men and women who made a living running cattle in the western states. In September, John Hansen talked on KPRL about the Creston rodeo, he said it has...
Santa Maria to host pumpkin smashing event on Sunday
The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is partnering with the Recreation and Parks Department to host a Pumpkin Smashing Event on Sunday, November 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.
UPDATE: Second fire at Heritage Ranch home overnight
After containing the flames last night, another fire broke out in the same Heritage Ranch home early this morning. Fire crews are on the scene now.
Pumpkin Smash prevents pumpkins from ending up in a landfill
Participants were invited to bring any size and quantity of pumpkins and gourds, which they got to throw into a collection bin or at targets on the ground.
SLO residents catch recent mountain lion sightings on camera
Some people in San Luis Obispo are on high alert after several reports of mountain lion sightings near the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch hiking trails and even in some people's backyards.
Local vineyard’s wine named to ‘Top-100 in the World’ list
Wine Spectator placed McPrice Myers red blend at No. 16 on the prestigious list. – McPrice Myers has announced its 2020 Beautiful Earth Red was named a “Top 100” wine in the world by Wine Spectator magazine. The international 2022 Top 100 list appears in the magazine’s current issue.
Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Submission deadline extended for Lompoc’s 135th Birthday Logo Contest
The submission deadline has been extended for the City of Lompoc's 135th Birthday Logo Contest to Dec. 2.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc’s Produce on Wheels
Food access is a passion for Shelby Wild, founder of Lompoc’s Route One Farmers’ Market. Before launching the market in 2020, Wild was a garden teacher for the Lompoc Unified School District and Explore Ecology, educating youth on cultivation of food and food systems. “The literal and figurative...
Death notices for Nov. 8-17
Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
Enjoy comfort food at Celia’s Garden Café
—If you’re looking for a hearty breakfast or satisfying lunch, make the drive to Celia’s Garden Café in Los Osos and enjoy comfort food at its finest. Situated inside a little red house, the restaurant is conveniently located on Los Osos Valley Road, and is known to most locals as the Garden Café or, simply, Celia’s.
‘I saw this cat run toward me.’ SLO cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
“I was afraid to turn my back on him,” mountain biker Rex Hatter said.
Five awesome places for a picnic in The Five Cities
Pack a lunch and hit the road to one of these scenic outdoor destinations. Travelers in search of fresh ocean breezes and quaint coastal vistas should head south to the Five Cities area of San Luis Obispo County. The “Five Cities” were originally made up of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach...
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three New Businesses Open in Atascadero
ATASCADERO — Three new businesses have opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence, candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast and lunch. Millennium Essence gift shop offers a variety of candles designed to de-stress and...
SLO trails closed after mountain lion sightings. Here’s where the big cats were seen
Biking and hiking spots are affected, according to the San Luis Obispo Parks & Recreation Department.
