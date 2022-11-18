ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What they are thinking in Berea as the Browns have lost 6 of 7 games? Terry Pluto’s postgame scribbles

DETROIT, Michigan – Scribbles in my note after the Browns lost 31-23 to Buffalo:. 1. I take no delight in writing stories like this, stories about coaching failures and possibly firing people. After the Browns’ loss, I suggested it was time to replace Joe Woods. That doesn’t fix everything. It may fix nothing. That also is important for the front office to know. I’ll just say that since the bye week, the Browns have allowed 70 points in two games and forced a grand total of two punts.
Joe Thomas officially named a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Joe Thomas got one step closer to Canton on Tuesday. The legendary Browns left tackle was named as one of 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class. He is one of five first-year nominees named a semifinalist. The other four are: offensive lineman Jahri Evans, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison and defensive back Darrelle Revis. Each last played in the 2017 season.
