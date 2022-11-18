Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi’s future, Donald Trump’s 2024 bid, foreign relations and Russia’s war in Ukraine | Hot off the Wire podcast
We’re going to look at two topics this week: Politics following the midterm elections as well as some international news. In the first segment, we take a look at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step aside from leadership, former President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that he is launching a third bid for the White House and the state of Congress.
Georgia’s Senate runoff is in 2 weeks. Here’s what a 51st seat would mean for Democrats.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will...
New Hampshire legislative recount dispute lands in court
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A dispute over recount results is headed to court with the balance of power in New Hampshire’s 400-member House still yet to be determined. Initial results in Manchester’s Ward 6 showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes. A recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote, but Secretary of State David Scanlan later said the recount would continue this week because there was a discrepancy between how many ballots were counted during the recount and those counted during a separate audit.
Elon Musk lifts Donald Trump’s Twitter ban
Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been reinstated. The former US President was permanently blocked from the platform in January 2021 following the attack at the US Capitol in Washington – in which his supporters stormed the building while votes were being counted to verify Joe Biden’s election win – but the site’s new owner, Elon Musk, has now dropped his suspension, days after opening an online poll asking if the ‘Apprentice’ star should be allowed back.
It’s Joe Biden’s 80th birthday. Here’s a look at his life and career
President Joe Biden turns 80 years old on Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States. People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance, one even scaling Mount Everest. It’s soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president.
Student loan cancellation got blocked. Now what? 3 questions answered
When the Biden administration announced in August 2022 that it was canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower, it said the idea was to provide families with “breathing room as they prepare to start repaying loans after the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.” But two federal courts recently blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan relief program, ruling it unconstitutional. Here, William Chittenden, a professor of finance at Texas State University, explains why and what’s next for student loan borrowers still hopeful that their loans can be forgiven.
