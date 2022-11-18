Read full article on original website
hellowoodlands.com
20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market kicks off in The Woodlands
The 20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market kicked off a weekend of shopping at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. At the Preview Party held on the evening of Thursday, November 17, 2022, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy music, food and fun shopping first before the shopping extravaganza held this weekend.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE SMALL TOWN CHRISTMAS NAMES PAGEANT WINNERS
Bellville kicked off the 40th celebration of its Small Town Christmas on Thursday with the Little Mr. and Miss Small Town Christmas Pageant. Crowned as the 2022 Little Mr. and Miss Small Town Christmas were Eli Pettus and Maci Deutrich. The two will be a part of the lighted Small...
kwhi.com
BLINN MUSIC DEPARTMENT TO CONCLUDE SEMESTER WITH SIX CONCERTS, INCLUDING ‘SOUNDS OF THE SEASON’
The Blinn College District Music Department will present six concerts ranging from vocal student recitals to Blinn College Band ensemble concerts as the fall semester draws to a close. Performances include:. Woodwind Ensemble Concert, Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. in Finke Recital Hall in the Brenham Campus Schmidt Building,...
kwhi.com
STARS OF JOY BEGINS AT BRENHAM NATIONAL BANK
Brenham National Bank has kicked off its Stars of Joy campaign for the holidays. Stars of Joy provides presents for children who are in foster care or supervised by Child Protective Services. Each request for a gift has been placed on a silver star hung on the Stars of Joy...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS NOMINATIONS FOR MAN & WOMAN OF YEAR, SMALL BUSINESS OF YEAR
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will be tomorrow’s (Tuesday) guest on the KWHI Community Corner. Chamber President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will discuss the annual Man and Woman of the Year and Small Business of the Year recognition program, as well as the upcoming deadline to submit award nominations to the Chamber. Nominations must be turned in by January 12, 2023.
kwhi.com
TICKET INFORMATION FOR THE BRENHAM-PNG PLAYOFF GAME
According to Brenham ISD, the playoff tickets for the Brenham-Port Neches Groves Region Semifinal football game are going to be on Ticketmaster.com. They have not received an estimated time from Ticketmaster as to when they are going to put the tickets up on their website for purchase. 3:35PM UPDATE -...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, WASHINGTON CO. OFFICES TO CLOSE FOR THANKSGIVING
Offices around Brenham and Washington County will be closed starting Thursday in celebration of Thanksgiving. Closures on Thursday and Friday include Brenham City Hall, Brenham Municipal Court and all Washington County offices. Brenham Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library will all be closed Thursday through Sunday.
Additional tenants to follow H-E-B's November opening in Magnolia Place
The long-awaited H-E-B opened early Nov. 2 to hundreds of shoppers in the city of Magnolia. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) H-E-B opened Nov. 2 at FM 1488 and Spur 149, ending an eight-year journey to bring the grocer—along with hundreds of jobs and new sales tax revenue—to the city.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING APPROVES REZONING REQUEST FROM PREMIER METAL BUYERS
The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a rezoning request to allow a local business to expand operations. The commission voted in favor of changing the zoning at 1150 Dixie Road, which belongs to Brannon Industrial Group/Premier Metal Buyers, from Local Business Residential Mixed Use to Industrial Use.
WFAA
Wrong-way driver crashes into shuttle bus for popular Texas Christmas theme park
Officials with Santa's Wonderland, a Christmas theme park in College Station, said its bus driver was seriously injured. The driver of the other vehicle died.
KBTX.com
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a high school coach in Bryan is thanking officers from the College Station Police Department for saving his life following a fiery crash Sunday morning on Highway 6. Calvin Hill, a coach at Rudder High School, was driving a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM EDF ELECTED FIVE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Brenham Economic Development Foundation has announced that its members have elected five directors to serve a three-year term on the board starting in December. Four current directors were re-elected to serve another term. Those directors include Blake Brannon, Brannon Industrial Group; Chad Gerke, The Gerke Law Firm; Trey Hardy, Germania; and Randy Hodde, Hodde Real Estate.
kwhi.com
TWO BELLVILLE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS MAKE ALL STATE TOURNAMENT TEAM
Two members of the Bellville Brahmanette Volleyball Team were selected to the All State Tournament Team. Sophomore Sydney McKay and Senior Abby Aschenbeck were honored for their performances in their match. The Brahmanettes lost to Aubrey in the State Semifinals in Garland 3-2. McKay had 14 kills and 14 digs,...
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL WELL REPRESENTED ON ALL DISTRICT TEAM
Several members of the Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team were recognized as the All-District Selections were announced for District 21-5A. First Team All-District: Charli Crowson, Kristen Kuehn, and Sienna Kelm. Second Team All-District: Averi Frazier, Tiyana Jones, and Ada Stopschinski. Honorable Mention All-District: Destanee Cooper and Brooklin Frazier. Coach of the...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TWICE TO SAME PLACE
The Brenham Fire Department responded to two calls at the same location on Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 Block of Hosea Street at 10am for the report of a structure fire. Units arrived on the location to find a small fire that was located on the balcony of...
fox26houston.com
Building collapsed in fire near Spring, The Woodlands, multiple crews on scene
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A building collapsed after a fully evolved fire in Montgomery County. The Woodlands Fire Department assisted the South Montgomery County FD and Spring FD with a structure fire in the 25000 block of North I-45 near Rayford. The building was said to be under construction. Reports...
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED SUNDAY AFTER RUNNING FROM POLICE
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Sunday afternoon at 5:15, Ofc. Crystal Buckner responded to the Walmart Supercenter, at 203 Highway 290 West, in reference to a subject on location in violation of a previously issued criminal trespass warning. Officers went to make contact at Walmart with Julian Ray Vela, 34 of Brenham, who fled on foot and was located and taken into custody without incident in the area of Home Depot on Woodridge Blvd. Vela was taken into custody for the Criminal Trespass and Evading Arrest or Detention and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
LOCAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HOLDS STEADY FOR OCTOBER
Unemployment numbers saw little change over the past month in Washington County. The county’s number of unemployed residents in October rose slightly to 561 from 555 in September. Meanwhile, the amount of employed residents and the total civilian labor force both fell last month to 14,073 and 14,634, respectively....
kwhi.com
BLINN WOMEN CRUSH TEMPLE 108-79 IN HOME OPENER
The third-ranked Buccaneers wasted no time making their home debut a memorable one. Blinn used a high-powered offensive attack to dismantle Temple College en route to a 108-79 victory Monday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. With their first home win in front of an energetic Kruse Center crowd,...
Resident outside of Houston $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
Winning sure is fun, especially when it's your favorite football team like the Dallas Cowboys putting a stomping on the highly-touted Minnesota Vikings, but winning $1 million is a bit sweeter.
