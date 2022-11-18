Read full article on original website
Atascadero City Council 11.22.2022
Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda. The council will make a proclamation recognizing the 35th anniversary of Coats For Kids in San Luis Obispo county. Tonight Atascadero city council will hear a proclamation for Coats For Kids. Barbi Butz will likely be on hand for that event. The...
kprl.com
Other Stories This Monday 11.21.2022
Yesterday, Atascadero police check a vehicle parked in the police department’s public parking lot at 5:23 pm. The sole occupant was found deceased as a result of a gun shot wound. Foul play is not suspected. The incident is under investigation. Atascadero Fall Festival a big hit in Atascadero....
Rock ‘N’ Retro Holidays in Downtown SLO!
Classic cars, shining stars, and electric guitars — cruise on over to downtown San Luis Obispo this holiday season for a nostalgic, rockin’ good time! Downtown SLO, in partnership with the City of San Luis Obispo, is delighted to announce that the theme of the 2022 Holiday Happenings is “Rock ‘n’ Retro!”
kprl.com
Rodeo – The Great American Tradition 11.22.2022
To many, rodeo is a great American tradition. It’s a celebration of the old west and the skills required of the men and women who made a living running cattle in the western states. In September, John Hansen talked on KPRL about the Creston rodeo, he said it has...
kprl.com
Samaritan’s Purse 11.21.2022
Today is the last day to donate a shoe box full of gifts to be sent to children in impoverished and war ravaged countries around the world. The drop off location in the north county is Cavalry chapel on commerce on the east side of Paso Robles. You can drop...
This Paso Robles wine is one of Wine Spectator’s top 20 picks for 2022
The top-rated red blend is “supple, rich and plump with personality,” the magazine said.
Death notices for Nov. 8-17
Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
UPDATE: Second fire at Heritage Ranch home overnight
After containing the flames last night, another fire broke out in the same Heritage Ranch home early this morning. Fire crews are on the scene now.
Five awesome places for a picnic in The Five Cities
Pack a lunch and hit the road to one of these scenic outdoor destinations. Travelers in search of fresh ocean breezes and quaint coastal vistas should head south to the Five Cities area of San Luis Obispo County. The “Five Cities” were originally made up of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach...
Santa Maria Fire Department donates fire truck to Guatemalan firefighters
The Santa Maria Fire Department donated a fire truck to Guatemalan firefighters in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Pismo and Grover Beach.
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three New Businesses Open in Atascadero
ATASCADERO — Three new businesses have opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence, candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast and lunch. Millennium Essence gift shop offers a variety of candles designed to de-stress and...
Local vineyard’s wine named to ‘Top-100 in the World’ list
Wine Spectator placed McPrice Myers red blend at No. 16 on the prestigious list. – McPrice Myers has announced its 2020 Beautiful Earth Red was named a “Top 100” wine in the world by Wine Spectator magazine. The international 2022 Top 100 list appears in the magazine’s current issue.
New bicycle safety features installed in Santa Maria
A recently completed project which resurfaced six miles of State Route 135 (Broadway) from the US 101/State Route 135 Interchange to Lakeview Road includes new bicycle safety features.
Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pumpkin Smash prevents pumpkins from ending up in a landfill
Participants were invited to bring any size and quantity of pumpkins and gourds, which they got to throw into a collection bin or at targets on the ground.
SLO residents catch recent mountain lion sightings on camera
Some people in San Luis Obispo are on high alert after several reports of mountain lion sightings near the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch hiking trails and even in some people's backyards.
Locatelli Winery — A small winery’s story
—Located along the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail, in the northern tip of Paso Robles wine country; Locatelli Winery was founded in 1996 when Raynette Gregory purchased the land that is now home to estate vineyards, a hospitality center and a winery with custom crush facilities. The transformation from bare land...
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
