Paso Robles, CA

kprl.com

Atascadero City Council 11.22.2022

Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda. The council will make a proclamation recognizing the 35th anniversary of Coats For Kids in San Luis Obispo county. Tonight Atascadero city council will hear a proclamation for Coats For Kids. Barbi Butz will likely be on hand for that event. The...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Other Stories This Monday 11.21.2022

Yesterday, Atascadero police check a vehicle parked in the police department’s public parking lot at 5:23 pm. The sole occupant was found deceased as a result of a gun shot wound. Foul play is not suspected. The incident is under investigation. Atascadero Fall Festival a big hit in Atascadero....
EnjoySLO

Rock ‘N’ Retro Holidays in Downtown SLO!

Classic cars, shining stars, and electric guitars — cruise on over to downtown San Luis Obispo this holiday season for a nostalgic, rockin’ good time! Downtown SLO, in partnership with the City of San Luis Obispo, is delighted to announce that the theme of the 2022 Holiday Happenings is “Rock ‘n’ Retro!”
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Rodeo – The Great American Tradition 11.22.2022

To many, rodeo is a great American tradition. It’s a celebration of the old west and the skills required of the men and women who made a living running cattle in the western states. In September, John Hansen talked on KPRL about the Creston rodeo, he said it has...
CRESTON, CA
kprl.com

Samaritan’s Purse 11.21.2022

Today is the last day to donate a shoe box full of gifts to be sent to children in impoverished and war ravaged countries around the world. The drop off location in the north county is Cavalry chapel on commerce on the east side of Paso Robles. You can drop...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 8-17

Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Three New Businesses Open in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — Three new businesses have opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence, candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast and lunch. Millennium Essence gift shop offers a variety of candles designed to de-stress and...
ATASCADERO, CA

