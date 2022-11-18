Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Two Arizona Counties Delay Certification of 2022 Midterm Results as Irregularities Probed
Two Arizona counties, Cochise and Mohave, will delay certifying their ballot canvasses for the Arizona 2022 election results for a while longer as a result of some potential irregularities. Arizona took a week to announce the projected winner of the governor’s race due to irregularities in Maricopa County where ballots...
AZFamily
Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs talks priorities in one-on-one interview
PHOENIX - As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 midterm elections, we sat down with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs for a one-on-one interview. During the interview, Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democratic governor of Arizona in years, talked about a number of issues, including the border crisis and the 2022 elections.
2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now
PHOENIX — (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month's election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Arizona Attorney General Office alleges unlawful General Election
PHEONIX, AZ, November 21, 2022—In an official letter by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright representing the Elections Integrity Unit of the Office of the Arizona Attorney General, she demands a plethora of election information from Maricopa County officials relating to voting machine problems that raise concerns to the “lawful compliance with Arizona election law.”
Hilltop
Democrats Win Arizona, Remaining Ballots Counted in Key Battleground State
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate, has won one of the most highly anticipated gubernatorial races against Trump-backed, Republican party candidate, Kari Lake. The race was crucial in preserving the democracy of the formerly Republican state. “One of the sad realities is that just about a half-dozen states consistently determine the...
MSNBC
Arizona Republicans aren’t accepting election defeats gracefully
Ahead of the midterm elections, far too many Republicans hedged when asked whether they’d accept the legitimacy of the results. It led to widespread concerns about replays of the events surrounding Jan. 6, with defeated GOP candidates refusing to honor the will of voters, a proliferation of right-wing conspiracy theories, a new wave of threats, and assorted Republican officials rejecting the idea of certifying results they don’t like.
927thevan.com
Arizona attorney general wants report on voting machine problems
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month’s midterm elections. A letter dated Saturday by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright...
How Kari Lake lost her bid for Arizona governor
Kari Lake, perhaps the most Trumpian candidate running for office this year, narrowly lost her bid for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Exit polls underscore that she lost by failing to focus on the concerns of college-educated white suburbanites — even as the GOP made inroads with the state's Hispanic voters.
knau.org
Arizona tribes file lawsuit challenging proof of address requirements
The Tohono O’odham Nation and the Gila River Indian Community are challenging the proof of address requirements included in a new Arizona state law. The two tribes filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona earlier this month. Under the new law, individuals must...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races
PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
kawc.org
Arizona governor ignoring federal environmental laws, says shipping containers at border are lawful
PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey doesn't want to have to worry about federal environmental laws for his project putting shipping containers along the border, including in Yuma County. In new court filings, Brett Johnson, the governor's attorney, wants U.S. District Court Judge David Campbell to block the Center for...
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
kjzz.org
Arizona attorney general and superintendent races likely headed for a recount
Races for attorney general and superintendent of public instruction in Arizona are likely headed for a recount no matter the final outcome, even though current Democratic Superintendent Kathy Hoffman conceded to her Republican opponent Tom Horne on Thursday. Recounts are mandated by state law when a race is decided by...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey launches 1-stop business portal for owners
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday the launch of a one-stop business portal for entrepreneurs to grow their business. The Arizona Business One Stop, which launched in partnership with the Arizona Department of Administration, aims to make the process for expanding or starting a business simpler by bringing the process to a centralized site, Ducey’s office said in a press release.
Arizona Attorney General's Office requests comprehensive report from Maricopa County regarding Election Day issues
PHOENIX — The Election Integrity Unit of the Arizona Attorney General's Office is asking that Maricopa County provide a full, in-depth report regarding issues with ballot tabulators experienced on Election Day. In a letter to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the attorney general's office requested that the country answer...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kelli Ward May Not Seek Reelection as Chairman of Arizona GOP
Following the apparent losses of major races to Democrats in the state, Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward has faced calls to resign from her position, with significant backlash coming from former Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson. However, Tyler Bowyer from Turning Point USA said this backlash is unnecessary because Ward will not be seeking reelection as party chair.
statepress.com
Here are the results for the propositions from the 2022 Arizona midterm elections
Students across Arizona turned out to vote through early ballots and in person on Nov. 8. Over a week after the ballot boxes closed, the results for all the Arizona ballot propositions have emerged. Proposition 128 – NO After citizens voted against the passing of this proposition, the legislature...
