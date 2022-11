BATON ROUGE – A relentless pace and stifling defense proved too much for Northwestern State against No. 15 LSU in a 100-45 loss on Sunday afternoon. I felt like the girls played a really nice game," head coach Anna Nimz said. "They played together, they played with poise and showed growth in execution. I'm genuinely proud of their 40 minutes as far as how we grew as a team. That being said, those unforced turnovers have been incredibly costly the past two games, but we will continue to get better.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO