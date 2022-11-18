ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KELOLAND TV

Cabin destroyed in Jackson County structure fire

JACKSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in western South Dakota responded to a structure fire in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department, arriving units found the cabin, located 20 miles east of Kadoka, fully engulfed in flames. All occupants were able to exit the...
JACKSON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

A change to South Dakota election laws possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

