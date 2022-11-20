ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday headphone deals live: best offers on AirPods, Bose, Sony XM4, XM5 and more

By Joe Cox
 3 days ago

It's Black Friday week! And we are already seeing official Black Friday deals go live and some impressively low prices, which we think might be hard to beat come the big day. This means you can steal a march on the online crowd by bagging a bargain before the best products sell out. And that includes headphone deals.

We've spotted big savings on great products already so we're getting a head start on sharing the best Black Friday headphone deals with you. Whether you're after over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones or in-ear true wireless earbuds, there are already plenty of products on sale that are worth considering.

May prices drop further on Friday? Possibly - but we genuinely think some of the low prices around today on headphones may not be beaten. But if they are, we'll be sure to update this page.

Want more? You can also check out our round-up of all the best Black Friday deals in the hi-fi and AV world, which already features TVs, soundbars, speakers, streamers and more. But on this page, we're all about the best Black Friday headphone deals...

Today's best Black Friday headphone deals

(Image credit: Future)

It's a great time to buy a new pair of headphones. No, really. Now that the headphone market has matured, not only can you enjoy seriously impressive wireless (and wired) headphone performance thanks to the latest models, you can also pick up bargains thanks to previous generations that are still available. A case in point is Sony.

Probably the most popular premium headphone brand around right now, Sony has managed to sweep the mantle from Bose, Sennheiser et al., and deliver class-leading products in both the over-ear noise-cancelling market and the true wireless earbud category. And as well as brand new models, you can save on previous generations too. Check out the best early Black Friday deals on the WH-1000XM4 and XM5 over-ear headphones below, and the XM4 wireless earbuds.

Sony WH-1000XM4 £330 £248 at Amazon (save £82)
Our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones at this new, low price. No longer Sony's latest and greatest (that'd be the XM5, see above), but still excellent value battery life, build, comfort and usability. Five stars.
What Hi-Fi? Award winners View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM5 £349 £319 at Argos (save £31)
This is a big saving on Sony's best yet. The five-star Award-winning noise-cancellers boast excellent sound quality, noise cancellation and comfort. They're simply all-round excellent. And now they're discounted to boot. Five stars.
What Hi-Fi? Award winners View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM4 £250 £199 at Amazon (save £51)
Put simply, the Sonys are the complete package – fantastic all-rounders that look great, sound great, and do everything you could ask of them. Battery life is eight hours per charge, they're nice to use and their ANC is arguably the best in the business. What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Black Friday = bargains, right? So let's pick out some budget-friendly headphone deals for those of us who are more than happy with something cheap and cheerful. Trickle-down technology, unlike trickle-down economics, really does work - so affordable earbuds and headphones really have benefitted from the work put into the best around in order to offer excellent value performance without costing a small fortune.

Not only are all the above products five-star rated, they all picked up What Hi-Fi? Awards in recent years. And now they're Black Friday bargains.

(Image credit: Future)

You may not think of Panasonic when you think of headphones but these wireless earbuds are currently sitting pretty at no.2 in our list of the very best true wireless earbuds (below the aforementioned Sony XM4 ). And you can save a solid £65 on the original price right now.

Specs are thorough, with noise-cancelling, an Ambient Mode, twin mics for voice calls, and a battery life that totals 19.5 hours. And a 15-minute USB-C quick-charge can deliver 70 minutes of playback, which is a handy touch. Talking of which, there are touch controls on each bud that are responsive and intuitive. They tick all the feature boxes.

Crucially, performance across the board is excellent. There's plenty of agility through the low end and loads of texture across the frequencies; music sounds clear and there's a great deal of refinement on show. The noise-cancelling works well too. To sum up, these Panasonic wireless earbuds are superb value at this early Black Friday price.

Panasonic RZ-S500W £150 £85 at Amazon (save £65)
One of the very best true wireless earbuds you can buy under £100. They offer a combination of features (including noise-cancelling) and sound quality that is unique at this price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner. View Deal

(Image credit: Grado)

Grado is a legendary brand in hi-fi circles and the SR80 headphones are its most famous pair. It's the model that started the brand and has subsequently been updated many times. This latest version, the SR80x, is a What Hi-Fi? 2022 award-winner. Yes, there's a wire (!) and they are also open-backed design. The trade-off is unbeatable sound quality, with detail, dynamics and impressive refinement. And now you can save £30 in this Black Friday deal.

(Image credit: Sony)

This is the deal to beat as we head into Black Friday week... The Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones are some of the best true wireless earbuds around, but being a flagship pair of headphones, they don't normally come cheap.

Thankfully, there's now a big Black Friday deal, with a huge £91 discount bringing the price down to £159. That's the lowest ever price we've seen on these XM4 buds...

Sony WF-1000XM4 was £250 now £159 at Amazon
Put simply, the Sonys are the complete package – fantastic all-rounders that look great, sound great, and do everything you could ask of them. Battery life is eight hours per charge, they're nice to use and their noise-cancelling is one of the best in the business. Five Stars View Deal

(Image credit: Beats)

Powerbeats Pro deals are typically popular come Black Friday – and with good reason. They are a very fine pair of sports and running earbuds and are always generously discounted, just like the navy finish of them are now.

You can now save £117 (43%) on their original RRP in the Amazon Black Friday sale. That beats other current prices we have seen online, as well as last year's Black Friday deals price of £159.

The Powerbeats Pro have been officially discontinued in light of the arrival of the Beats Fit Pro (currently discounted to £159 in white or black), though if you prefer having the assurance of ear hooks while exercising – the new sporty Beats pair don't have them – your decision between the two should be simple.

Beats Powerbeats Pro £270 £153 at Amazon (save £117)
In many ways these are among the best in-ear wireless sports headphones available, even if they can be beaten for sound quality. Thanks to the Apple H1 Bluetooth chip technology, they’re wonderfully easy to set up and use, and they’re virtually glitch-free in their delivery of wireless audio. View Deal

Beats Fit Pro £200 £159 at Amazon (save £61)
If you’re looking for an Apple AirPods alternative, these comfortable, feature-packed and fun-sounding Beats are easy to recommend - especially if you're looking for earbuds that are good for exercising in. They sound better than the Powerbeats Pro above, too. View Deal

