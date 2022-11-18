ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Prepare your motorized lawn equipment for winter storage

SALT LAKE CITY — As the winter approaches and temperatures continue to fall, you need to start thinking about how to maintain your motorized lawn equipment as you begin to store them. On the latest episode of the KSL Greenhouse Show, hosts Maria Shialos and Taun Beddes give you...
S. F. Mori

World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park

Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
Gallery: Crews converge on Orem to fight fire burning through business roof

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple fire departments responded to an Orem shopping center on Saturday morning, where flames and smoke were bellowing from a salon rooftop. Crews could be seen dousing the Seasons Salon and Day Spa with water, and video from the scene submitted to kutv.com/chimein by 2News viewer Linnea Pugmire showed smoke wafting out of an entryway to the building.
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass

SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
Ground breaks on project aiming to help South Salt Lake chase its 'very big dreams'

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Work is now underway to build a key piece to a rapidly growing South Salt Lake central core. South Salt Lake leaders and developers gathered by a lot in the city this week to break ground on One Burton, an eight-story, mixed-use building that will provide 180 new multi-family housing units and about 7,000 square feet of retail space on the corner of Main Street and Burton Avenue (2360 South) near the South Salt Lake City S-Line Station. It's expected to be completed in 2024.
Family identifies 29-year-old mother shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a woman who died in a shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot confirmed she was 29-year-old Nicole Olsen. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub, where Olsen's boyfriend got into an argument with the suspect, police said. The fight escalated, and the alleged gunman pulled out a gun and discharged it. Olsen was hit and later died at the hospital.
Woman killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City’s popular club district. A Salt Lake City Police Department watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. shooting took place during an altercation near 300 S. West Temple.
Overturned truck dumps soil onto Deer Valley Drive

Deer Valley Drive was closed in both directions Monday afternoon after a truck filled with soil overturned at the intersection with Aerie Drive. The truck was traveling downhill on Aerie and was attempting a left turn on Deer Valley Drive when the rollover occurred. No one was injured and no...
Suspect identified in West Valley hit and run

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — West Valley police officers responded to a fatal hit-and-run Monday evening. Police have now named Jose Julian Marin Flores, 21, as the lead suspect. According to a statement from the Salt Lake County DA’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 14, the incident occurred in the...
