news3lv.com
Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
kslnewsradio.com
Prepare your motorized lawn equipment for winter storage
SALT LAKE CITY — As the winter approaches and temperatures continue to fall, you need to start thinking about how to maintain your motorized lawn equipment as you begin to store them. On the latest episode of the KSL Greenhouse Show, hosts Maria Shialos and Taun Beddes give you...
kjzz.com
SLC park rangers respond to unique amount of calls to remove furniture left outside
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Public Lands said in the last two weeks they’ve had reports of three couches left in the foothills. They said in a post on Facebook, “Debuting the new Living Room Trail in the Foothills! Just kidding Our Trails and Natural Lands team has encountered a “re-furnishing” of the Foothills.”
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park
Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
KUTV
Gallery: Crews converge on Orem to fight fire burning through business roof
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple fire departments responded to an Orem shopping center on Saturday morning, where flames and smoke were bellowing from a salon rooftop. Crews could be seen dousing the Seasons Salon and Day Spa with water, and video from the scene submitted to kutv.com/chimein by 2News viewer Linnea Pugmire showed smoke wafting out of an entryway to the building.
Orem salon, day spa collapses in fire, neighboring businesses damaged
A fire occurred at the Seasons Salon and Day Spa in Orem early Saturday morning, causing the business to collapse, according to the Orem Fire Dept.
kpcw.org
Tacos, tubes and temps in teens – Woodward Park City snow sports open for winter
The sun was out but wasn’t making a dent in early winter temperatures, but no one looked like they cared. Even the groups of families and friends visiting from South Florida and Los Angeles were warm and happy on Woodward Park City’s first day of outdoor operations. Charlie...
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
KUTV
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
kslnewsradio.com
Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass
SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
ksl.com
Ground breaks on project aiming to help South Salt Lake chase its 'very big dreams'
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Work is now underway to build a key piece to a rapidly growing South Salt Lake central core. South Salt Lake leaders and developers gathered by a lot in the city this week to break ground on One Burton, an eight-story, mixed-use building that will provide 180 new multi-family housing units and about 7,000 square feet of retail space on the corner of Main Street and Burton Avenue (2360 South) near the South Salt Lake City S-Line Station. It's expected to be completed in 2024.
KUTV
Family identifies 29-year-old mother shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City parking lot
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a woman who died in a shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot confirmed she was 29-year-old Nicole Olsen. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub, where Olsen's boyfriend got into an argument with the suspect, police said. The fight escalated, and the alleged gunman pulled out a gun and discharged it. Olsen was hit and later died at the hospital.
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
Gephardt Daily
Woman killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City’s popular club district. A Salt Lake City Police Department watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. shooting took place during an altercation near 300 S. West Temple.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man critically injured in shipping container explosion in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old Taylorsville man was critically injured in a shipping container explosion Saturday in southwest Utah County. Fire crews from several south Utah County communities responded about 10 a.m. to reports of an explosion on private property along Hancock Ranch...
Overturned truck dumps soil onto Deer Valley Drive
Deer Valley Drive was closed in both directions Monday afternoon after a truck filled with soil overturned at the intersection with Aerie Drive. The truck was traveling downhill on Aerie and was attempting a left turn on Deer Valley Drive when the rollover occurred. No one was injured and no...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect identified in West Valley hit and run
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — West Valley police officers responded to a fatal hit-and-run Monday evening. Police have now named Jose Julian Marin Flores, 21, as the lead suspect. According to a statement from the Salt Lake County DA’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 14, the incident occurred in the...
Two shot at Orem apartment complex, suspect at large
A suspect is at large after two people were shot at an Orem apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to the Orem Police Dept.
