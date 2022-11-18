Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kprl.com
Thanksgiving For Paso Robles 11.21.2022
Volunteers begin work today in preparation for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. Linda Sturmer says they’re working today at the Culinary Arts Academy in Paso Robles, preparing the turkeys. Linda says they’re still looking for volunteers for the big event Thursday at Centennial park. You can still volunteer if...
This Paso Robles wine is one of Wine Spectator’s top 20 picks for 2022
The top-rated red blend is “supple, rich and plump with personality,” the magazine said.
Food Bank of Santa Barbara County holds its annual “Fill the Foodbank!” drive-thru food and turkey drive in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County held its annual "Fill the Foodbank!" drive-thru food and turkey drive today in Santa Maria. The post Food Bank of Santa Barbara County holds its annual “Fill the Foodbank!” drive-thru food and turkey drive in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local vineyard’s wine named to ‘Top-100 in the World’ list
Wine Spectator placed McPrice Myers red blend at No. 16 on the prestigious list. – McPrice Myers has announced its 2020 Beautiful Earth Red was named a “Top 100” wine in the world by Wine Spectator magazine. The international 2022 Top 100 list appears in the magazine’s current issue.
kprl.com
SLO Co Election Update 11.21.2022
The ballot counting continues at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo. As Stalin once said, it’s not about the ballot count, it’s about who counts the ballots. One race which hangs in the balance is the supervisors race. In the newly configured second district between supervisor Bruce Gibson and challenger, Dr. Bruce Jones, Gibson has a lead, but Jones may be catching up.
Three New Businesses Open in Atascadero
ATASCADERO — Three new businesses have opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence, candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast and lunch. Millennium Essence gift shop offers a variety of candles designed to de-stress and...
New bicycle safety features installed in Santa Maria
A recently completed project which resurfaced six miles of State Route 135 (Broadway) from the US 101/State Route 135 Interchange to Lakeview Road includes new bicycle safety features.
Popular hotel once sat at base of SLO County pier. Then a lightning storm struck
An 1892 advertisement called Hotel Marre “the pleasantest seaside resort on the coast.”
kprl.com
Other Stories This Monday 11.21.2022
Yesterday, Atascadero police check a vehicle parked in the police department’s public parking lot at 5:23 pm. The sole occupant was found deceased as a result of a gun shot wound. Foul play is not suspected. The incident is under investigation. Atascadero Fall Festival a big hit in Atascadero....
Atascadero Fall Festival brings weekend of fun to Sunken Gardens
The festival once again featured a Ferris wheel and other carnival rides in front of Atascadero’s historic City Hall.
Righetti High School's FFA poultry team earns top four in the nation
Righetti High School's state FFA champion poultry evaluation team placed top four in the nation for the national FFA poultry evaluation career development event.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
Enjoy comfort food at Celia’s Garden Café
—If you’re looking for a hearty breakfast or satisfying lunch, make the drive to Celia’s Garden Café in Los Osos and enjoy comfort food at its finest. Situated inside a little red house, the restaurant is conveniently located on Los Osos Valley Road, and is known to most locals as the Garden Café or, simply, Celia’s.
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo drivers plan for a longer commute during construction
San Luis Obispo County Public Works wants to remind drivers in the community of ongoing construction projects that will continue to cause traffic back-ups and commute delays on Los Osos Valley Road and South Bay Blvd. The post San Luis Obispo drivers plan for a longer commute during construction appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO trails closed after mountain lion sightings. Here’s where the big cats were seen
Biking and hiking spots are affected, according to the San Luis Obispo Parks & Recreation Department.
‘I saw this cat run toward me.’ SLO cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
“I was afraid to turn my back on him,” mountain biker Rex Hatter said.
Five awesome places for a picnic in The Five Cities
Pack a lunch and hit the road to one of these scenic outdoor destinations. Travelers in search of fresh ocean breezes and quaint coastal vistas should head south to the Five Cities area of San Luis Obispo County. The “Five Cities” were originally made up of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach...
SLO residents catch recent mountain lion sightings on camera
Some people in San Luis Obispo are on high alert after several reports of mountain lion sightings near the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch hiking trails and even in some people's backyards.
Comments / 0