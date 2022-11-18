The ballot counting continues at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo. As Stalin once said, it’s not about the ballot count, it’s about who counts the ballots. One race which hangs in the balance is the supervisors race. In the newly configured second district between supervisor Bruce Gibson and challenger, Dr. Bruce Jones, Gibson has a lead, but Jones may be catching up.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO