ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

Thanksgiving For Paso Robles 11.21.2022

Volunteers begin work today in preparation for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. Linda Sturmer says they’re working today at the Culinary Arts Academy in Paso Robles, preparing the turkeys. Linda says they’re still looking for volunteers for the big event Thursday at Centennial park. You can still volunteer if...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

SLO Co Election Update 11.21.2022

The ballot counting continues at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo. As Stalin once said, it’s not about the ballot count, it’s about who counts the ballots. One race which hangs in the balance is the supervisors race. In the newly configured second district between supervisor Bruce Gibson and challenger, Dr. Bruce Jones, Gibson has a lead, but Jones may be catching up.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Three New Businesses Open in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — Three new businesses have opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence, candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast and lunch. Millennium Essence gift shop offers a variety of candles designed to de-stress and...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Other Stories This Monday 11.21.2022

Yesterday, Atascadero police check a vehicle parked in the police department’s public parking lot at 5:23 pm. The sole occupant was found deceased as a result of a gun shot wound. Foul play is not suspected. The incident is under investigation. Atascadero Fall Festival a big hit in Atascadero....

Comments / 0

Community Policy