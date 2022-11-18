DraftKings Week 11: Price is Right for Allen, Hurts, Fields

These three stud quarterbacks have expensive salaries in DFS contests but here's why they are well worth adding to lineups.

Over their last three matchups, Justin Fields has been the highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy points (113.55), followed by Patrick Mahomes (107.20) and Tua Tagovailoa (86.35). Conversely, Lamar Jackson has been the most disappointing top-tier quarterback in his previous three starts (11.90, 24.20, and 18.85 fantasy points).

Teams on bye : Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Here’s a look at the top quarterbacks in Week 11 on the main daily slate on Sunday:

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings – $8,500/FanDuel – $9,200)

The last three games for Allen resulted in three steady outcomes in fantasy points (21.80, 28.85, and 25.90) while tossing two interceptions in each matchup. He gave the Bills’ fans a scare in Week 9 after taking a nasty hit against the Jets. But in Week 10, Allen threw the ball well vs. Minnesota (330/1) with strength in his completion rate (67.4). He still leads in fantasy points per game (30.58), with more than 30.00 in five games. Cleveland is league-average defending quarterbacks (19.17 FPPG) due to three teams (NYJ – 309/4, NE – 309/2, and MIA – 302/3) passing for more than 300 yards. The Browns allowed 30 points or more in four games, pointing to Buffalo scoring a minimum of four touchdowns. Allen has to be pissed off after losing back-to-back tight games, suggesting an impact game, and there won't be any weather to worry about with this one being relocated to Detroit. The strike for the Bills could be their defense fading vs. run over the past three weeks (31/208, 34/174/1, and 25/147/2) and a faster-moving clock.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (DraftKings – $8,200/FanDuel – $8,800)

Last week Washington held the ball for more than 40 minutes, leading to Hurts standing on the sidelines on too many plays. However, he still delivered three scores with a steady showing in fantasy points (24.55). A pair of fumbles by his receivers in the fourth quarter cost him more yards while keeping him out of the end zone. Hurts has nine touchdowns over his previous three starts while averaging 255 combined yards. His value as a runner declined over the past month (9/27, 2/10, 9/23, and 6/28/1). Indianapolis sits 10th in quarterback defense (18.01 FPPG), with no team scoring more than 27.00 fantasy points. Their high ranking is helped by facing five teams (HOU, DEN, WAS, NE, and TEN X 2) with below-par passing offenses. The Colts have yet to allow more than three touchdowns in a game in 2022, forcing Hurts to be involved in all of the Eagles’ scoring to be in play in Week 11 in the daily contests.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (DraftKings – $7,600/FanDuel – $8,700)

After two impact games (301/4 and 314/4), Fields saw his salary rise from $5,300 at DraftKings to $7,600, along with his ranking in fantasy points (22.74 FPPG – 6th). Chicago scored 124 points over their past four matchups (33, 29, 32, and 30) while extending their high level of success running the ball to five games (37/238, 45/243/2, 43/240/2, 40/252/1, and 35/258/2), thanks to Fields being more active in that respect (62/555/5). He is on pace to rush for 1,273 yards and 10 scores. Atlanta gave up eight rushing touchdowns over the last four games, with most of the damage coming against the Panthers (36/169/3 and 47/232/2). In addition, the Falcons showed risk defending the pass in four games (SEA – 325/2, TB – 351/1, CIN – 481/3, and CAR – 317/1). Fields continues to improve and the beat should go on in his home state (he grew up in Kennesaw, Georgia).