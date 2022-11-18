ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Domestic dispute, alleged gun threat prompt police response in Fishkill

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCvXC_0jFuLzgV00

Police responded to a Gap distribution center in the Village of Fishkill Thursday after reports of a man involved in a domestic despite making threats.

State police say workers tried to intervene, and that at some point the suspect made comments suggesting he may have had a gun in his possession.

Davyon Battle, 19, of Poughkeepsie was arrested a short time later after leaving the scene.

No firearm was ever found.

An alarm malfunctioned while this was unfolding, forcing the distribution center to be evacuated. The two incidents were not related.

Comments / 2

Dan M
4d ago

Spelling mistake, misleading title and almost nothing of a story to cover. "Alarm Malfunction During Domestic Dispute At Gap Distribution Center, Alleged Gun Not Found" would be a far better title yet it also is the entire story so... yeah.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man charged with resisting arrest, harassment

SAUGERTIES – A 23-year-old Town of Saugerties man was arrested on Saturday after he became engaged in a confrontation with Saugerties police officers. As a result, he was charged with resisting arrest, exposure of a person and harassment following the incident on Burt Street in the Village of Saugerties.
SAUGERTIES, NY
News 12

Naugatuck police release details of infant’s brutal killing; FBI offers $10K reward as manhunt intensifies for suspect father

An intense manhunt continued Monday for a convicted felon accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was out on parole and cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor before going on the run. Francisquini strangled and stabbed Camilla Francisquini inside their...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI task force raids Poughkeepsie house

POUGHKEEPSIE – At least three subjects were taken into custody after a multi-agency police raid took place on Tuesday morning. Federal, state, county, and local authorities raided a two-family house at 3 Hoffman Avenue in Poughkeepsie just after 7 a.m. on November 22, 2022. Members of the FBI Hudson...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WTNH

Ansonia police seeking information on armed smoke shop robbery

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at the Smoke Vibe shop on Bridge Street. Police are asking the public to identify a woman they believe has relevant information regarding the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411. […]
ANSONIA, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gun threat at Gap Distribution Center the result of domestic incident

FISHKILL – The threat of an active shooter at the Gap Distribution Center campus on Thursday was the result of a prior domestic incident between two coworkers. Nineteen-year-old Dayvon Battle, who was named as the suspect, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for the prior domestic with his girlfriend/coworker.
FISHKILL, NY
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man arrested during Morris County traffic stop

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 20-year-old wanted Essex County man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Denville Township, according to police. On Nov. 20, an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 46 after observing a vehicle with very darkly tinted windows fail to maintain its lane on Route 53, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire

Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
RAMAPO, NY
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy