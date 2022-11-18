Domestic dispute, alleged gun threat prompt police response in Fishkill

Police responded to a Gap distribution center in the Village of Fishkill Thursday after reports of a man involved in a domestic despite making threats.

State police say workers tried to intervene, and that at some point the suspect made comments suggesting he may have had a gun in his possession.

Davyon Battle, 19, of Poughkeepsie was arrested a short time later after leaving the scene.

No firearm was ever found.

An alarm malfunctioned while this was unfolding, forcing the distribution center to be evacuated. The two incidents were not related.