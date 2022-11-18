Hakeem Jeffries Announces Bid to Replace Pelosi as Dem Leader

Bill Clark/Getty

After Republicans took back the House in the midterms, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she’d give up her leadership post. Now, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is throwing his hat in the ring to replace her as House Democratic leader. The fourth-ranked House Democratic representative would be the first Black leader of a congressional caucus, according to NBC News, and the top-ranking Black lawmaker in D.C. if he were to win. If Democrats win back House control, the Democratic Caucus chairman could become the first Black speaker of the House. It seems Jeffries is a popular pick, with Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Betty (D-OH) saying she believes more than 50 Black lawmakers would show their support for him. “I’m very comfortable saying I believe that every member of the Congressional Black Caucus would vote for Hakeem Jeffries,” Beatty told NBC News on Thursday.

