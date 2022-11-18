Police: Ambulance overturned at Union County toll plaza
An ambulance overturned at the Union County toll plaza, police say.
The incident occurred when the driver lost directional control in the E-ZPass lane while transporting a teenage patient, authorities say.
The driver sustained a head injury, according to authorities. Both the driver and the teenager are being treated at University Hospital.
The Union County Fire Department and state police were on the scene working to get the ambulance upright.
Comments / 2