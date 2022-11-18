ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Police: Ambulance overturned at Union County toll plaza

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ipxi4_0jFuLVOp00

An ambulance overturned at the Union County toll plaza, police say.

The incident occurred when the driver lost directional control in the E-ZPass lane while transporting a teenage patient, authorities say.

The driver sustained a head injury, according to authorities. Both the driver and the teenager are being treated at University Hospital.

The Union County Fire Department and state police were on the scene working to get the ambulance upright.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

HEROES: 'Stars Align' After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency, Hits Historic Bergen County Home

A Maywood driver whose Jeep hit a centuries-old borough home after he suffered a medical emergency had good fortune -- and a bunch of angels -- on his side. The 58-year-old motorist was "driving normally" when he was suddenly incapacitated while making a left from East Central Avenue onto Maywood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Police Chief Terence R. Kenny said.
MAYWOOD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man arrested during Morris County traffic stop

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 20-year-old wanted Essex County man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Denville Township, according to police. On Nov. 20, an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 46 after observing a vehicle with very darkly tinted windows fail to maintain its lane on Route 53, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Mourns Unexpected Passing of Another Police Officer

For the second time in the past several weeks, the City of Bayonne is mourning the unexpected death of a member of its Police Department. Mayor Jimmy Davis announced in a Facebook post last night that Sergeant Robert Skalski passed away in his home on Monday morning. “Sadly, I must...
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

SUV Tips On Route 17 Exit Ramp

A driver failed to negotiate a Route 17 exit ramp, landing an SUV on its side. No injuries were reported in the rollover on the northbound highway's Midland Avenue exit ramp headed west in Paramus around 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The Range Rover was significantly damaged and had to...
PARAMUS, NJ
News 12

Multiple buses catch fire, creating early morning inferno in Kearny

Authorities are investigating how nearly a dozen buses erupted in flames this morning. A bus depot in Kearny was lit up around 6 a.m. Monday by flames coming from multiple buses that caught fire. The fires were extinguished after a short time. Fire officials say seven vehicles were destroyed, and...
KEARNY, NJ
News 12

Power outages persist in parts of Monmouth County

Hundreds of households in Monmouth County are still without power for a second day. A little more than 200 customers in JCP&L’s footprint remained without power as of 11 p.m. Monday. This is down significantly from the nearly 30,000 that were without power Monday morning. Officials say a high-voltage...
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy