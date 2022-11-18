Ryan Reynolds Is Hoping for Another Baby Girl! (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds spoke to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers as he was honored with the prestigious American Cinematheque Award. He reflected on what the award means to him and also spoke about getting ready to welcome baby #4 with wife Blake Lively, revealing he hopes it’s their fourth girl!

Reynolds said of possibly having another daughter, “I'm sort of used to girls so I, you know, secretly I've been hoping for that, but I'll take whatever comes.”

Jenn asked if Ryan — who is the father of James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty 2, — was “mentally prepared” for having at least three teenage girls under one roof in the future.

He insisted, “I'm ready for that. You know, I've seen a thing or two. Showbiz has girded my loins for this. I'm ready.”

Opening up about the American Cinematheque honor, Reynolds said, “It feels amazing. You know, I'm nervous and I'm emotional.”

He explained, “You know, this isn't like a young person's award, either, so I sort of am standing in this moment of recognizing I've been around for a while. I've been doing this for three decades now, and I've made a lot of amazing friends along the way. This is a room filled with peers and collaborators and people that I desperately care about and have built things with… so I love that I get to see so many folks that I haven't seen in a while tonight and some that I see probably way too much.”

When Jenn referred to him as Canada’s national treasure, he quipped, “That honor goes to Céline Dion,” adding, “I’ll take a distant tenth.”

Two of Ryan’s daughters were reportedly in the audience to see him accept his award. His wife Blake also gave a speech.

She praised her husband, saying, “With his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths, and his grace, so many of those stunning qualities come from his homeland, Canada, and giving back to the country that gave him his livelihood.”

Blake said when Ryan first started in showbiz, he returned to Canada often, saying checking in with his homebase “was essential to keeping him grounded.”

She continued, “Now I am his home, and his girls are his home, and just like that 19-year-old boy he races home, whether it’s from across the globe or a meeting across the street; he is hardwired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned — soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes, or clown makeup, Daddy always comes home.”

The “Gossip Girl” star added, “That man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen, especially not by someone who is able to be so all-in in his work life. He’s able to somehow be everything to everyone all at once; he is the most present person you will ever meet. And yes he creates magic in his work, but man oh man does he create magic in his real life.”

Lively even poked a little fun at Ryan’s mom during her speech, saying he was “spawned one magical night in 1976 between the bed sheets of Jim and Tammy Reynolds.” As the crowd laughed, she added, “I’m looking at you, Tammy, you little hussy.”

Ryan also praised Blake during his own speech, saying, “Most importantly, I get to spend my days working with my favorite collaborator of all, my wife Blake. You are the greatest ghostwriter in Hollywood history. You have literally authored me into this moment.”