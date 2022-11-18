ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans Coach Was Arrested Following Thursday Night Win vs. Packers

By Milo Taibi
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaDun_0jFuLIAc00

Titans helmet

© George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

A member of the Tennessee Titans' coaching staff put a damper on Thursday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on charges of DUI and speeding.

Downing's arrest was processed by Tennessee authorities at 4:36 and he posted bail just over two hours later, according to ESPN .

The Titans indicated their investigation into Downing's arrest was still in preliminary phases. In a statement, the team said "We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information."

An alumni of the University of Minnesota, Downing played semi-pro football before embarking on a 17-year NFL coaching career. Downing was promoted to offensive coordinator after initially joining Tennessee as a tight ends coach. It remains to be seen what impact the arrest will have on his future with the organization.

Downing's arrest will serve as a black eye for the team, and overshadow a game in which his strategic decisions were praised.

Comments / 154

Anthony Motley
3d ago

everyone makes mistakes. if we had to arrest everyone that made a mistake, we'd be arresting a lot of democrats...because they are one big mistake!!!!

Reply(38)
74
Knuckle Sandwich
3d ago

Drinking and Driving cost lives,and there’s no excuse for it .Regardless of race, color or creed,and those whom partake in it should be held accountable to the full extent of the Law.

Reply(3)
18
Peanut
3d ago

So sorry that that happened. Please don't drink and drive. The life you save might be your own. Now Titanup.

Reply(3)
30
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.  "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
TOWSON, MD
The Comeback

College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite

The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS cuts away from the Cowboys blowing out the Vikings

Every so often, either CBS or Fox will break away from a matchup and switch what game some areas of the country get due to the matchup being a blowout. That happened to the Dallas Cowboys blowing out the Minnesota Vikings, as CBS moved the majority of the country to the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is a one-point game as the thrid quarter winds down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today

The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WILSON, LA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point In Week 11

The Tennessee Titans won their seventh game in eight weeks this past Thursday, defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17.  Needing a placekicker to fill in for injured starter Randy Bullock, the Titans signed veteran Josh Lambo last week to perform kicking duties against Green Bay.  Today, ...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown

The Raiders had fun on Sunday for the first time in weeks after they beat the Broncos in Denver. After the game, quarterback Derek Carr kept the good times rolling. He offered a hilarious Twitter retort to an ex-teammate who supplied the Raiders with plenty of bad vibes during his short tenure. Carr responded to a tweet from ex-All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who signed with the Raiders in 2019 but was waived by the team before he played a game.
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy