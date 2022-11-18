Tennessee Titans Coach Was Arrested Following Thursday Night Win vs. Packers

Titans helmet © George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

A member of the Tennessee Titans' coaching staff put a damper on Thursday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on charges of DUI and speeding.

Downing's arrest was processed by Tennessee authorities at 4:36 and he posted bail just over two hours later, according to ESPN .

The Titans indicated their investigation into Downing's arrest was still in preliminary phases. In a statement, the team said "We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information."

An alumni of the University of Minnesota, Downing played semi-pro football before embarking on a 17-year NFL coaching career. Downing was promoted to offensive coordinator after initially joining Tennessee as a tight ends coach. It remains to be seen what impact the arrest will have on his future with the organization.

Downing's arrest will serve as a black eye for the team, and overshadow a game in which his strategic decisions were praised.