Saugerties, NY

Saugerties woman sentenced for attempted arson of NYPD van during George Floyd protests

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A woman from Saugerties has received a prison sentence for attempting to set fire to an NYPD van occupied by four officers.

The incident took place during George Floyd protests in Brooklyn back in 2020.

Samantha Shader, 29, pleaded guilty in April after a witness recorded her lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it at a marked police van.

The incendiary device did not break or ignite, and none of the officers were injured.

A co-defendant, Timothy Amerman, is also awaiting sentencing.

